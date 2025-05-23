Samay Raina Hints At His Comeback With ‘India’s Got Latent’ After Months of Controversy, Deets Inside

Popular YouTuber and stand-up comedian Samay Raina is finally making a comeback with his show ‘India’s Got Latent’ after months of continuous controversies. The controversy that erupted due to his and Ranveer Allahbadia’s indecent comments on the show led to a lot of criticism, and he had to face a lot of difficulties because of this. A case was also filed against all the members present on the show. Due to which all the episodes were also removed from the channel.

Despite going through the legal process, Samay Raina is slowly making a comeback. He recently ,spoke to podcaster Raj Shamani during the promotion of a brand, and he asked whether ‘India’s Got Latent’ would ever come back? To this, the YouTuber gave a evasive answer but those who understood got the hint. Samay Raina said, ‘Only Samay will be able to tell that now. Not me, Samay. Time is the best healer.’

The YouTuber confused everyone by using the double meaning of his name and its meaning. He also later said, ‘Good things take time.’ Now he did not clearly tell when the show will start and whether he will bring something new now. But he has definitely confirmed that his return is certain. Samay Raina has also announced an international tour, in which he will go to Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand and perform shows there.

He has also told of his tour dates on his official Instagram handle. Let us tell you that his international tour will start from Cologne on June 5, which will end in Sydney on July 20. His popularity is at that level that when people went to the website for tickets, it also crashed due to heavy traffic. When the show will be back on the screen is yet not revealed and will be known later.