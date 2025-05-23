‘I Don’t Believe This, Pareshji Is An Amazing Actor’, Pankaj Tripathi Opened Up On Being Cast As Babu Bhaiya In Hera Pheri 3

Ever since the news came that actor Paresh Rawal, aka Babu Bhaiya, has dropped out of the film ‘Hera Phera 3’, fans have started giving their suggestions as to who could be the next Babu Bhaiya in Priyadarshan’s comedy film. Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s name is also being considered perfect for this character, but will he replace Paresh? Pankaj Tripathi has also answered this question in a recent interview.

Pankaj Tripathi

In an interview with one of the media houses, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was asked what he had to say about people on social media suggesting him to be cast in ‘Hera Pheri 3’. To this, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I have also heard and read the same. I don’t believe it. Paresh ji is an amazing actor. I am zero in front of him. I respect him a lot. I don’t think I am the right person for this role.”

Pankaj Tripathi

On Tuesday, a report stated that actor Akshay Kumar sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal through his production house Cape of Good Films, claiming Rs 25 crore in damages for unprofessional conduct and stating that Paresh signed a legal contract and left the film’s shoot midway. Paresh also confirmed on X that he has not left the film due to a lack of creativity with director Priyadarshan.

Paresh Rawal

He wrote, ‘I want to put it on record that my decision to walk away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative differences with the filmmaker. I have immense love, respect, and trust for the film’s director Priyadarshan.’ However, what is going to happen next will be revealed soon and who will be seen in the role of Babu Bhaiya is yet another interesting question.