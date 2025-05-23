Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seen Donning A Cape Featuring Bhagawad Gita Shloka At Cannes Film Festival 2025

As soon as Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, everyone’s eyes were fixed on her. However, when she came to attend this event, she was also given a warm welcome with her daughter Aaradhya. Now, once again, one of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses has been seen with her daughter, whose video and pictures are going viral on social media.

Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai is often spotted with her daughter Aaradhya. She brings her daughter with her to the Cannes Film Festival every year. This time also she did the same. However, Aaradhya was not seen before the red carpet. But now she has definitely been seen, where photographers surrounded her. Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made people crazy with her desi looks in an ivory saree with sindoor in her hairline.

And now the new look of the actress has caught everyone’s attention since she was seen donning a cape featuring Bhagavad Gita Shloka, adding depth of Indian wisdom to the exuberance of Cannes. After the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai did not leave her daughter’s hand even for a second, she kept holding it. This beautiful relationship between mother and daughter is being praised a lot on social media.

When she came on the red carpet with the same style this time too, everyone fell in love with her. Along with this, she once again folded her hands and said namaste to everyone, which is also being praised a lot. Aishwarya Rai also gave a flying kiss on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, which made her fans go crazy. She also posed on the red carpet with Cara and Helen Mirren. People said that every year, all eyes are on Aishwarya Rai in Cannes. No one can match her aura.