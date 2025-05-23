‘He Asked Me To Sleep With Him To Get Work In Industry’, Neha Pendse Opened Up On Struggles of Coming From Non-Film Background

Well-known TV and film actress Neha Pendse, who started her career at a very young age, has recently attended an interview in which she revealed her first earnings of 500 rupees. Let us tell you that Neha first worked in a TV show ‘Captain House’. Then she also appeared in shows like ‘Padosan’ and ‘Hasratein’. Her first role in films was in ‘Daag: The Fire’ in which she played the role of Sunny Deol’s sister.

After this, she also worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi films and won the love of the audience in every language. Neha told in her interview that once someone offered her to sleep with someone. Neha was offered a job in the film industry, which she refused outright. She said that it hurts to hear such things, but she never gave up in her life and continued to work hard.

She did not lose courage even when she did not get work. She says that if a person keeps working hard, they will definitely achieve success one day. Neha recently did a great job in the Marathi film ‘June’. Apart from this, she was also seen in the TV shows ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ and ‘May I Come In Madam?’ She says that she is proud of whatever she has achieved through her hard work.

Neha said, ‘Even today, I want to entertain people by doing new roles. I was a child artist and started earning money in my childhood itself. At the age of 10, I got 500 rupees, which I gave to my parents.’ Let us tell you that no one in Neha’s family is from films. Because of this, she had to face a lot. Relatives also used to say rude things to her because 20 years ago, it was not considered good for girls to work in the film industry.