Nikita Duttta & Her Mother Infected With COVID-19, Has Isolated And Quarantined Herself In Her House

After veteran Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, now ‘Jewel Thief’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ fame Nikita Dutta has also been found to be Covid-19 positive. She has given this information on social media to her fans. She has said that both she and her mother have been infected with this virus. The actress has also given her health update in the Instagram story and has said that she has isolated herself from everyone and is quarantined.

Let us tell you that Nitika Dutta has traveled from TV to the film world. She told about being COVID-19 positive on Instagram, ‘Covid has come to say hello to my mother and me. Hopefully, this uninvited guest will not stay for long. See you after this short quarantine. Everyone, stay safe.’ The actress is currently at home, and her symptoms are said to be mild.

After this, Nitika Dutta has postponed all her work due to COVID-19, and now she will fulfill her commitments only after recovering. Everyone is now worried about this disease spreading suddenly across India. An atmosphere of fear is developing among the people again. Before her, Shilpa Shirodkar also told about being infected with it a few days ago. And asked people to wear masks and stay safe.

However, now Shilpa Shirodkar has also given her health update. She has told her fans on social media that she has completely recovered. Informing her fans, the actress wrote, ‘Finally, I am fine and feeling good. Thank you for your love. Have a good Thursday.’ Also, she has posted a photo of the beautiful view of Worli Sea Link from Bandra, Mumbai.