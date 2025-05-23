Ravi Mohan’s Girlfriend, Kenisha Opened Up On Being Blamed For Breaking His Marriage, Shared Screenshots

Tamil film superstar Ravi Mohan aka Jayam Ravi’s family feud is not coming to an end. Now his girlfriend, Kenisha Francis, has broken her silence on social media. Jayam Ravi, who has been living separately from his wife Aarti Ravi since September 2024, is dating singer Kenisha. Kenisha shared a series of screenshots on Instagram story, showing how she is being blamed for breaking Ravi’s marriage.

Kenisha

Kenisha revealed that social media users are sending her obscene messages and even threatening to kill her. Troubled, the singer has written that if they are wrong, then why don’t they burn them? Let us tell you that she has shared the screenshots on her social media and written, ‘I am not closing my comment section or running away. I have nothing to hide from anyone.’

Kenisha Francis

She further wrote, ‘You have the right to question my work, but please do it in front of me. I am ready to tell my side to all of you and publicly. And also to tell how one person’s lie is the truth of all of you. If you believe that I am responsible for anything happening around me, then drag me to court. I beg you, please take me to court! Do it the right way!’

Kenisha Francis

The singer further wrote, ‘Did any of you stop to think about what I am going through because of your curse and abuse? You talk about karma to hurt me, but when the truth comes out, legally and statutorily, I will not wish the same pain on you. I understand that most of you do not know my truth and pain. So it is easy to impose such words and even worse words on me. I am sorry that your thoughts are hurting you. I pray to the gods of light that someday soon the truth will come out. If I am wrong, I am ready to face the punishment according to the law. Until then, can I be allowed to breathe without hatred?’