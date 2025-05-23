Suniel Shetty Defends Aamir Khan Amid Boycott Calls Over Sitaare Zameen Par, Says Bollywood Is An Easy Target

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to return to theatres with Sitaare Zameen Par after the lukewarm performance of Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film has found itself in the middle of controversy, with social media users calling for a boycott following Aamir’s delayed reaction to Operation Sindoor. In a recent interview with ABP, actor Suniel Shetty came to Aamir’s defence and addressed the growing trend of targeting Bollywood over socio-political matters.

‘Bollywood is always under scrutiny’

When asked whether film celebrities should speak up on national issues, Suniel said, “Humesha Bollywood ke peeche pade rehte hai (People are always after Bollywood). The industry doesn’t often get involved in such matters, but when it’s about the country, we stand united. We support the nation — that’s why we make such films. I genuinely believe there are more India-loving individuals in Bollywood than anywhere else.”

On boycott calls against Aamir Khan

The controversy around Aamir intensified after his congratulatory message for the Operation Sindoor heroes came on the same day as the trailer launch of Sitaare Zameen Par, which many saw as delayed. Further backlash followed when an old 2017 photo of Aamir meeting the Turkish president resurfaced online.

Responding to the boycott calls, Suniel said, “People should stop living in the past. That was a different time — the Turkey of then is not the Turkey of now. We can’t judge everything by what happened years ago. At large events, you often don’t even know who you’re being photographed with. If you refuse to pose, you’re called rude; if you do, you’re still attacked.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Touted as a spiritual sequel to Aamir’s Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming film stars Genelia D’Souza and introduces 10 newcomers. Inspired by the Spanish film Champions, the story follows a troubled basketball coach who, as part of a legal sentence, mentors a team of neurodivergent children. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 20.

Suniel’s ongoing projects

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty’s latest film Kesari Veer hit theatres today (May 23). Directed by Prince Dhiman, the historical action drama also features Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma. He will also be seen in the much-anticipated Welcome to the Jungle, alongside a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Raveena Tandon.