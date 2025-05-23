Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Faces Backlash For Blocking Staircase During Photo Op – “First Woman To Embarrass India”

A viral video captures Urvashi Rautela striking poses in a lavishly embellished golden gown with dramatic cape sleeves, completely obstructing a grand staircase at her hotel. At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi finds herself in the spotlight once again, not for her red carpet moments, but for creating a stir during a photoshoot on the hotel staircase.

A viral video captures the actress posing in a heavily embellished golden gown with dramatic cape sleeves, occupying an entire grand staircase at her hotel. Guests appeared stuck behind her, visibly puzzled and unable to come down the stairs without entering her shot. Rather than making way or acknowledging the gathering crowd, Urvashi continued to pose as her photographer snapped pictures.

One guest was even seen on camera smirking, clearly amused by the incident. The clip, shared by Diet Sabya, quickly sparked backlash online, with social media users criticizing the actress for her apparent lack of basic courtesy. “It’s called basic manners! Clearly, she doesn’t have any. Saying ‘please go ahead’ wouldn’t have killed her,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Second-hand embarrassment at its peak, makes my toes curl.” Many described the moment as “cringe-worthy,” “embarrassing,” and even criticised her behaviour as disrespectful while representing India on an international platform. “She’s representing India unfortunately, and behaving like that isn’t getting anyone anywhere,” one comment read. Another added, “It’s too embarrassing now, she should stop. First woman to embarrass India.”

Adding to the series of eccentric moments, Urvashi turned heads by carrying a handbag resembling a bra-necklace hybrid during one of her red carpet appearances. The unusual accessory sparked a wave of mockery online, with social media users comparing it to everything from a Naagin costume to something straight out of Barbie’s closet during a “midlife crisis.”

This incident follows closely on the heels of another controversy surrounding the actress. During a previous red carpet appearance, Urvashi donned a sheer black gown by Naja Saade, which seemed to have a tear near her left armpit. The noticeable flaw drew a fresh wave of criticism online, with many questioning how such a fashion mishap occurred at the prestigious Cannes red carpet.