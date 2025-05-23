Tara Sutaria Drapes Herself In Curtain And 90s Nostalgia In Striking New Photoshoot

Actor Tara Sutaria has once again left fans mesmerised with a bold and artsy black-and-white photoshoot that channels pure 90s nostalgia. In the now-viral photo shared on Instagram late Thursday night, Tara poses with her back to the camera, wrapped only in a white curtain, her hair gathered elegantly in her hands.

Shot by celebrity photographer and long-time friend Rohan Shrestha, the photo is part of an intimate shoot the two collaborated on. Tara captioned the post: “Afternoons at home with my darling friend @rohanshrestha spent creating.. draping.. and feeling nostalgic and inspired by 90’s grainy black and white .”

The moment the photo dropped, the comments section lit up. Fans flooded the post with fire and heart emojis, praising Tara’s beauty and the aesthetic of the shoot. One user wrote, “You do give them vibes it suits your beauty,” while another added, “Too hot to handle .” Comments ranged from “Loveeeee!” and “Gorgeous” to cheekier takes like, “Rohan is lucky?” and “Aadar Jain is crying in the corner,” referencing Tara’s rumoured ex.

While the photo stirred a visual storm online, Tara’s professional life has also been buzzing. She recently featured in the romantic single Pyaar Aata Hai opposite Ishaan Khatter. The music video showcased the duo’s chemistry and was well received by fans. Prior to that, Tara starred in the 2023 survival thriller Apurva, where she took on a more intense, dramatic role.

Whether it’s in a film, a music video, or a monochrome curtain-draped moment, Tara Sutaria continues to keep the spotlight firmly on her — and her fans can’t get enough.