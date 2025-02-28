“You Can Say This For Your Mother Or Sister” Tara Sutaria’s Mother Got Angry On Aadar’s Was Doing A Time Pass For Last 4 Years

Aadar Jain, son of Raj Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain, recently married his girlfriend Alekha Advani. It is widely known that before marrying Alekha, he was dating Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, and was about to marry her as well. Aadar Jain recently expressed his love for Alekha on his wedding day and called his previous relationship a ‘timepass’ and said that he always loved Alekha, and was doing timepass for the last four years.

Let us tell you that days after his comment, Tara Sutaria’s mother got angry at this comment of Aadar Jain. She shared a cryptic post on her official Instagram handle in which she targeted Aadar Jain without taking his name. This post of hers is going immensely viral on social media. Tara Sutaria’s mother asked the question whether anyone would be able to say this to their mother or daughter?

The post shared by Tara Sutaria’s mother reads, ‘If your boyfriend or husband ever says something disrespectful or insulting to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper. Sit in your car, drive away and give it to your mother…or just give it to your daughter.’ The post further reads, ‘If he can’t say the same thing to his mother or doesn’t want any other man to say this to his daughter, then he should not say this to you.’

Let us tell you that Tara Sutaria had also met Aadar Jain’s family and was about to marry him in a few months. But they broke up without revealing the actual reason behind their separation. The relationship of both was very much talked about in the media and their photos and videos were shared often on social media. You will be amazed to know that Alekha was Tara’s best friend who ditched her.