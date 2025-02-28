Debina Bonnerjee Trolled By Fans On Social Media For Ignoring Her Mother-In-Law And Father-In-Law

Small screen stars Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are a famous TV couple. The couple are parents to two cute girls Liana and Divyasha. While Gurmeet is winning the hearts of fans with his acting in his recently released web series, Debina is creating a stir with her vlogging channel on YouTube. However, in one of her latest vlogs, she got a lot of hate from her fans, who did not like how she ignored Gurmeet’s parents.

In the new vlog, Debina shared glimpses of her husband Gurmeet’s birthday celebration. The vlog started with Debina with her daughters practicing to sing a song for their dad, and they looked adorable. Later, in the YouTube video, Gurmeet celebrated his birthday with his girls and cut his birthday cake. The little princesses looked adorable in tutu dresses.

Later in the vlog, we can see Debina hugging Gurmeet and then sitting with him. She called everyone in the frame. Gurmeet’s parents were standing next to him. While his father was hesitant, his mother kept pulling him closer to her. Gurmeet asked to take a solo photo, but Debina kept sitting with him and kept teasing that she would not move from there. Everyone laughed, but irritation was clearly visible on Gurmeet’s mother’s face.

Throughout the celebration, Gurmeet’s parents stood next to him. Netizens reacted to the video and no one liked the way Debina Bonnerjee treated Gurmeet’s parents. One user wrote, ‘Old parents are standing to cut the cake and bahurani Debina is sitting… respect them yaar… your daughters are watching you’. Another user wrote, ‘Debina you take care of your mummy and papa very well, please take care of Guru’s mummy and papa in the same way.’