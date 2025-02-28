SS Rajamouli’s Close Aide Accuses Filmmaker Of Harassment, Mental Torture

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been accused of harassment and mental torture by producer Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao, who claims to have been his close associate since the 1990s. In a video released by Mana Stars, Srinivasa alleged that the RRR director was responsible for his personal and professional downfall.

Serious Allegations in Video Statement

Srinivasa reportedly sent a video and a letter to the Mettu Police Station, which was later accessed by Big TV. In the footage, he expressed his distress and blamed Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, for his extreme emotional state.

“India’s number one director, SS Rajamouli, and Rama Rajamouli are the reason for my suicide,” he stated in the video. “You may think I am doing this for publicity, but this is my final letter. Everyone, from MM Keeravaani to Chandrasekhar Yeleti and Hanu Raghavapudi, knows how close I was to Rajamouli. I never thought a woman could come between us.”

Srinivasa further claimed that his relationship with Rajamouli was affected by a romantic entanglement. Drawing a parallel with filmmaker Sukumar’s Arya 2, he said, “We were in a triangle love story. He asked me to sacrifice my love for her. While I initially refused, I later agreed. He believed I had spoken about this to others, and that’s when he started torturing me. We worked together until Yamadonga (2007), but after that, he ruined my life. He has tormented me ever since he became successful. I am 55 and have lived alone all these years.”

Srinivasa concluded his video by urging authorities to conduct a lie-detector test to verify his claims.

Rajamouli’s Recent Work

SS Rajamouli, who last directed the global blockbuster RRR (2022) featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently working on an action-adventure film starring Mahesh Babu. There are also speculations that Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will play a key role in the project.

Despite the serious allegations, Rajamouli has not yet responded to the claims made by Srinivasa. The controversy has sparked discussions within the film industry, and authorities are expected to look into the matter.