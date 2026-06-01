Anushka Sharma’s Adorable Reaction to Virat Kohli’s Match-Winning Knock Goes Viral as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) created history by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, successfully defending their title and becoming only the third franchise to win back-to-back IPL championships. Virat Kohli starred in the final with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, guiding RCB to a comfortable five-wicket victory while chasing 156 runs.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s Reaction Goes Viral

While RCB fans celebrated another memorable triumph, it was the heartwarming moments between Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, that quickly became one of the biggest talking points on social media. Chasing a target of 156, RCB reached 161/5 in 18 overs, with Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 75. The star batter also registered the fastest fifty of his IPL career before sealing the victory with a six.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Became A Victim of Deepfake, Fans Raise Concerns Over AI Misuse After Her Video Went Viral On Social Media

The win marked RCB’s second consecutive IPL title after ending their long wait for a championship in 2025. Kohli’s match-winning innings once again underlined his importance to the franchise, with the veteran finishing as the Player of the Match in the final. Watching the final from the stands, Anushka Sharma was visibly emotional and excited throughout the chase. As soon as Kohli struck the winning six, cameras captured Anushka jumping with joy and applauding the moment.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Shortly after the victory, Virat looked toward the stands and blew a flying kiss to his wife, a gesture that Anushka sweetly returned. Videos of the exchange quickly went viral across social media platforms. Fans flooded the internet with reactions, praising the couple’s bond and calling their celebration one of the most memorable moments of the IPL final. Following RCB’s title triumph, Anushka also shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

She posted a photograph of Kohli wearing a celebratory T-shirt carrying the message, “One felt nice, we did it twice,” a reference to RCB’s back-to-back IPL championships. Kohli was later seen wearing the same shirt during the post-match celebrations. The actress accompanied the post with a heart emoji, drawing thousands of reactions from fans. The celebrations did not stop at the final whistle. During the post-match festivities, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also seen dancing together as teammates and family members joined in the celebrations.