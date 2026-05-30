Esha Gupta Dismisses Rumours About Premanand Maharaj’s Health, Says He Is ‘Fine and Resting in Ekanth’

Esha Gupta Dismisses Rumours About Premanand Maharaj’s Health, Says He Is ‘Fine and Resting in Ekanth’

Actor Esha Gupta has strongly reacted to viral rumours surrounding the health of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, urging people not to spread misinformation and clarifying that the revered guru is doing well. The actor took to social media after several reports and online discussions claimed that Premanand Maharaj’s health had deteriorated following the temporary suspension of his public appearances and meetings.

Concern among devotees began growing after Premanand Maharaj reportedly stopped his regular public interactions, leading to speculation across social media platforms about his condition. Several posts suggested that the spiritual leader was unwell, while others claimed his health had worsened significantly.

As the rumours gained traction online, Esha Gupta stepped in to address the situation. The actor, who is known to be a devotee of Premanand Maharaj, criticised the circulation of unverified information and reassured followers that there was no cause for panic. According to Esha, the spiritual leader is currently resting in “ekanth,” or spiritual seclusion, and is stable.

Sharing her message online, Esha reportedly stated, “Premanand Ji Maharaj is fine and resting in ekanth,” while urging devotees not to believe false reports being spread on social media.

Her statement quickly began circulating among followers of the spiritual guru, many of whom had been expressing concern and seeking updates about his condition. Several devotees thanked the actor for providing clarification amid growing confusion online.

Premanand Maharaj is one of India’s most followed spiritual figures and has gained enormous popularity in recent years through his discourses, devotional teachings and viral social media presence. The Vrindavan-based saint has built a massive following both offline and online, attracting devotees from across India and abroad.

Known formally as Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj, he belongs to the Radha Vallabh Sampradaya tradition and is widely respected for his teachings centred on devotion, surrender and spiritual growth. His ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj in Vrindavan, regularly receives thousands of devotees seeking guidance and blessings.

Over the past few years, Premanand Maharaj’s popularity has expanded dramatically due to the rise of digital platforms. Clips from his satsangs and spiritual conversations frequently go viral, often generating millions of views across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

His teachings on relationships, anxiety, devotion and everyday life have especially resonated with younger audiences. Unlike many traditional spiritual leaders, Premanand Maharaj’s content often reaches audiences who primarily consume information through social media.

This widespread popularity is also why speculation around his health quickly became a major topic of discussion online. Many devotees began expressing concern after noticing the absence of his usual public appearances and interactions.

According to reports, the temporary pause in public meetings led to assumptions that his health had worsened. However, Esha Gupta’s clarification suggested that the spiritual leader’s withdrawal from public activity should not be interpreted as a medical emergency.

In recent years, several actors, politicians and spiritual figures have been forced to publicly deny false reports about their health after rumours spread widely across digital platforms. The situation involving Premanand Maharaj appears to be another example of how quickly misinformation can gain momentum online.

Esha Gupta’s defence of the spiritual leader was widely appreciated by many devotees, who argued that speculation about someone’s health should not be shared without confirmation. Several followers also urged others to wait for updates from official channels connected to Premanand Maharaj rather than relying on social media gossip.

The spiritual guru’s official platforms continue to remain active. His teachings, discourses and devotional content are regularly shared through authorised channels associated with Bhajan Marg and Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj.

Premanand Maharaj’s rise as a major spiritual figure has been particularly remarkable because of his relatively low-profile personal lifestyle despite his enormous popularity. Followers often describe him as someone who avoids celebrity treatment and focuses primarily on devotional teachings.

Born as Aniruddh Kumar Pandey in Uttar Pradesh, he reportedly embraced a spiritual path at a young age before eventually settling in Vrindavan and becoming one of the most recognised contemporary voices in devotional spirituality.

His influence extends beyond traditional religious circles, with several actors, public figures and internet personalities openly acknowledging their admiration for his teachings. Esha Gupta herself has previously expressed reverence for spiritual practices and has often spoken about faith and inner growth in interviews.

While followers continue hoping for his return to regular public interactions, Esha’s clarification has provided relief to many devotees who were worried by the viral claims.

The episode has once again highlighted how quickly rumours can spread in the digital age, especially when they involve widely followed public and spiritual figures. But as per the latest clarification shared by Esha Gupta, Premanand Maharaj remains well and is currently taking time for rest and spiritual retreat rather than facing any major health crisis.