Salman Khan Steps In to Resolve Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Controversy After FWICE Issued Non-Cooperation Notice

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly stepped in to mediate the growing controversy surrounding Don 3 after actor Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from the film triggered major industry backlash. According to reports, Salman is trying to help resolve the dispute between Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before the matter escalates further within the film industry.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan Steps To Resolve Controversy

The controversy intensified after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following complaints from the producers of Don 3. The development has sparked widespread debate in Bollywood, with industry insiders closely watching the situation. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly took action after Don 3 producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani filed a complaint alleging significant financial losses caused by Ranveer Singh’s abrupt withdrawal from the film.

Ranveer Singh

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According to reports, the producers claimed losses amounting to nearly ₹45 crore after extensive pre-production work had already been completed. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashok Pandit later revealed that Ranveer Singh allegedly exited the project just three weeks before shooting was scheduled to begin. By that stage, major arrangements for the film had already been finalized, including, shooting locations, hotel bookings, production logistics, and filming permissions and permits.

Farhan Akhtar

As a result, FWICE reportedly issued a non-cooperation notice against the actor, which could impact his professional collaborations with members associated with the Federation, including technicians, crew members, choreographers, and other film workers. Amid the growing tension, reports suggest that Salman Khan personally intervened to mediate between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.

Salman Khan

According to a media report, citing industry sources, Salman Khan shares a close bond with both Ranveer Singh and the Akhtar family. Concerned about the situation escalating publicly, Salman reportedly initiated conversations with both sides to encourage an amicable resolution. The report claims that Salman advised the two parties to avoid turning the matter into a public spectacle and instead settle their differences privately.