Ali Fazal Opens Up About Fatherhood, Says ‘My Daughter Changed My Entire Perspective on Life’

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently shared heartfelt insights about fatherhood and how becoming a parent has completely transformed his life. Known for his powerful performances in films and web series, the actor appeared on Shekhar Suman’s chat show Shekhar Tonight, where he spoke emotionally about his daughter and the profound impact she has had on his personality, emotions, and outlook toward the world.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal On Fatherhood

A promo from the show has already gone viral on social media, with fans praising Ali Fazal’s thoughtful and emotional reflections on parenting. During his candid conversation with Shekhar Suman, Ali Fazal revealed that life feels entirely different after becoming a father. According to the actor, the experience of parenthood is impossible to fully explain unless someone experiences it personally.

Ali Fazal

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When asked how life was treating him, Ali responded, “Life has changed entirely since I became a father. Fatherhood is an experience that simply cannot be fully articulated in words.” The actor further explained that while people often talk about the beauty of becoming a parent, the true emotional depth of the experience can only be understood firsthand. “It is the most genuine feeling in the world,” he added.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal shared that becoming a father has made him more emotionally aware and sensitive toward life. He admitted that his daughter has changed the way he observes people, emotions, and everyday moments. The actor said, “Since becoming a father, I no longer view the world the way I used to. A newfound sensitivity has now infused my way of thinking.” According to Ali, his daughter has taught him the value of small moments and everyday emotions that he may have previously overlooked.

Ali Fazal

“My daughter has taught me to appreciate the significance of the little things in life,” he shared. While discussing fatherhood, Ali Fazal gave a beautiful example of how children naturally become the emotional center of any environment. He explained, “If a child is playing in a room, the attention of everyone present naturally gravitates toward that child.” The actor admitted that although he had always observed this phenomenon, becoming a father helped him understand its emotional depth much more clearly.