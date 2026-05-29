MasterChef India Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Shares Emotional Hospital Update

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The popular chef shared the emotional news with her followers through social media, requesting prayers and support during this difficult phase of her life. Pankaj’s heartfelt post has deeply moved fans across the country, with thousands of people sending messages of strength, love, and recovery wishes after learning about her health condition.

Pankaj Bhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Hospital Photo

On May 28, Pankaj Bhadouria posted a photograph from the hospital on her social media account. In the image, she can be seen lying on a hospital bed with medical wires attached to her body. Along with the picture, she shared an emotional message revealing her diagnosis. She wrote, “I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. I need your prayers and support.”

Pankaj Bhadouria

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The post immediately went viral, with fans, fellow chefs, celebrities, and followers flooding the comments section with prayers and encouraging messages. After undergoing multiple medical tests, Pankaj Bhadouria also shared a video update from the hospital. In the clip, the celebrity chef is seen sitting in a hospital gown with a medical cannula inserted into her hand. The video reflected the emotional and physically exhausting phase she is currently going through.

Pankaj Bhadouria

The text on the video read, “Going in for tests… not happy at all.” The honesty and vulnerability shown by Pankaj touched many social media users, who appreciated her courage in openly discussing her health battle. In another emotional video shared online, Pankaj Bhadouria personally addressed her followers and spoke about her illness in detail.

Pankaj Bhadouria

She said, “I want to inform you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. You are all like family to me, which is why I wanted to share this news with you personally.” The chef further requested her fans and well-wishers to pray for her recovery. “At this moment, I am in dire need of your prayers and support. As the saying goes, prayers work miracles. Therefore, please keep me in your prayers,” she added. Her heartfelt appeal has led to an outpouring of support from people across social media platforms.