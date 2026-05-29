It’s a Digital Detox, Can’t Be National News: Karan Johar on Unfollowing SRK, Alia on Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to rumours surrounding his recent Instagram unfollow spree, saying it was simply part of a “digital detox” and should not be treated as “national news.” Karan had unfollowed several close industry friends, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and designer Manish Malhotra. His actions recently sparked curiosity and discussion across social media platforms.

The move sparked online speculation, with fans noticing that Karan Johar still followed actor Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. Addressing the buzz, Karan Johar finally reacted to reports about unfollowing most Bollywood celebrities on the platform. Interestingly, Priyanka remains the only major Bollywood star visible on his following list, further fuelling curiosity and discussions among fans online.

Karan Johar, who unfollowed several Bollywood celebrities on Instagram on Thursday, has now reacted to the chatter surrounding his unexpected social media move, calling it a “digital detox”. The filmmaker, who recently celebrated his 54th birthday with close industry friends at his Mumbai home, sparked curiosity after fans noticed he had unfollowed many stars. Names like Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Manish Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were missing from his following list.

However, what shocked social media users the most was that Priyanka Chopra remained the only celebrity Karan continued to follow on Instagram afterward.This made fans question whether things were fine between the filmmaker and his close friends from the industry for years.

Karan Johar Says, ‘It’s A Digital Detox’

Karan Johar addressed and clarified his decision through an Instagram Story. “It’s a digital detox. Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!!” he penned. He also downplayed the attention, saying his Instagram activity should not be treated as “national news” or unnecessarily exaggerated publicly. “Please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!” he wrote.

Karan Now Follows Just 74 People on Instagram

For those unaware, Karan Johar currently follows only 74 people on Instagram. His following list includes celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Ray Panthaki, and television actress Nidhi Shah from the entertainment industry.

Among entertainment personalities, he still follows influencer Vishnu Kaushal, comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres, singer Halsey, DJ Snake, and football legend David Beckham. Apart from them, Karan Johar also continues following Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions, along with several popular digital creators and well-known figures from the entertainment industry.

Karan Johar’s latest production, Chand Mera Dil, is witnessing an average performance at the box office. Starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 26.03 crore so far. Meanwhile, Karan is preparing for his next big release, Naagzilla, featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role soon.