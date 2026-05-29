‘Allah Does Not Need Meat or Blood’, TV Actress Sara Khan’s Bakrid Message Goes Viral & Sparked Widespread Discussions

Television actress Sara Khan has sparked widespread discussion on social media after sharing a heartfelt message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid. While millions across India celebrated the festival with joy, prayers, and traditional rituals, Sara Khan used the occasion to emphasize compassion, mercy, and purity of intention over ritual sacrifice. The actress, who is also known as the daughter-in-law of veteran actor Sunil Lahri, famous for portraying Lakshman in the iconic television serial Ramayan, shared a thought-provoking video on Instagram that quickly caught public attention.

Sara Khan

Sara Khan Shares Message on Eid-ul-Adha

In the video posted on Bakrid, Sara Khan highlighted the deeper spiritual meaning behind Eid-ul-Adha. According to the actress, the festival is not merely about celebrations, food, clothes, or customs, but about devotion, faith, and humanity. The video featured a powerful message that read, “Eid-ul-Adha is not just a festival of celebrations, clothes, food, or customs. It serves as a reminder of the deepest form of faith.”

Sara Khan

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The message further explained the story of Prophet Ibrahim and the significance of sacrifice in Islam. “The story of Prophet Ibrahim teaches us about absolute faith in Allah, pure intentions, a pure heart, and the courage to sacrifice our most cherished possession for the sake of God.” One particular line from Sara Khan’s video resonated strongly with social media users. The actress wrote, “Allah has no need for meat or blood; Allah looks at our Taqwa, our intentions, and our compassion.”

Sara Khan

The statement sparked conversations online, especially among people discussing the spiritual and humanitarian aspects of Bakrid celebrations. Sara Khan further emphasized that the true spirit of Qurbani lies in kindness, charity, gratitude, and helping those in need. She wrote, “This Eid, we must remember that the essence of Qurbani lies in mercy, charity, gratitude, and sharing with the needy.”

Sara Khan

In her message, Sara Khan encouraged people to celebrate Eid by feeding the hungry, supporting underprivileged communities, and becoming more compassionate human beings. The video concluded with an emotional message, “Let us celebrate Eid by being compassionate—feeding the hungry, protecting the destitute, and striving to become soft-hearted, better human beings. Eid Mubarak. May we sacrifice our ego and attain a pure heart.” Her words received mixed reactions online. While many users praised her for promoting humanity and kindness, others debated the religious interpretations surrounding animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha.