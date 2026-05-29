‘I Really Got Married’, Dhinchak Pooja Confirms Marriage With Yavan, Says Wedding Was Not a Publicity Stunt

Internet sensation Pooja Jain, popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja, has officially confirmed that she is married. The singer and social media personality, who became famous for her viral songs like “Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj” and “Dilon Ka Shooter,” recently surprised fans after sharing wedding photos and videos on social media. After the pictures surfaced online on May 27, social media users were divided in their reactions.

Dhinchak Pooja

Dhinchak Pooja Confirms Wedding

While many fans congratulated the singer for starting a new chapter in her life, others speculated that the wedding visuals were simply part of a promotional campaign or a teaser for an upcoming music video. However, Dhinchak Pooja has now cleared the air and confirmed that the wedding is absolutely real. In a recent conversation with one of the media houses, Dhinchak Pooja addressed the rumors surrounding her marriage. She strongly denied claims that the wedding photos were staged for publicity.

Dhinchak Pooja

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She said, “I really have gotten married. There is no lie involved. This is not a music video; I have genuinely tied the knot.” The statement immediately grabbed attention online, as many people had initially believed the viral images were connected to one of her quirky music projects. During the interview, the former contestant also revealed details about her love story. According to Pooja, she met her husband, Yavan, online.

Dhinchak Pooja

The two dated for some time before deciding to get married with the approval and blessings of their families. Talking about their relationship, she shared, “It has been a little while since our wedding took place. I met Yavan online, and after dating for some time, we got married with the consent of our parents. We have embarked on this new journey in a very intimate manner.”

Dhinchak Pooja

The singer’s revelation has sparked curiosity among fans, especially because she had kept her relationship away from the public eye for a long time. One of the biggest talking points surrounding the wedding photos was the fact that Dhinchak Pooja’s husband’s face was hidden in the pictures and videos she uploaded online. This led many users to question the authenticity of the wedding. Responding to these reactions, Pooja explained that she is currently not comfortable revealing her husband’s identity publicly.