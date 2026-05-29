Adnan Sami Opens Up On Patriotism Scrutiny: ‘I’ve Been Under Tremendous Pressure In Both India and Pakistan’

Adnan Sami Opens Up On Patriotism Scrutiny: ‘I’ve Been Under Tremendous Pressure In Both India and Pakistan’

Singer and composer Adnan Sami has spoken candidly about facing constant scrutiny over his patriotism, saying that his decision to make India his home has placed him under intense public examination from both sides of the border. The singer, who became an Indian citizen in 2016 after years of living in Mumbai, said his journey has often been marked by questions about loyalty, identity and nationalism.

In a recent interaction with HT City, Adnan reflected on the reactions he receives whenever he publicly expresses affection for India. According to the singer, showing support for India often triggers backlash from sections in Pakistan, while some people in India continue questioning his intentions despite him spending decades building his life and career in the country.

“I have been under tremendous scrutiny in both India and Pakistan,” Adnan said while discussing the challenges that come with his unique position between the two countries.

The singer explained that he has grown accustomed to criticism over the years and no longer feels intimidated by online trolling or political attacks. According to him, remaining silent out of fear is not an option, especially when his love for India is repeatedly questioned.

Adnan stated that whenever he openly celebrates India or expresses pride in being an Indian citizen, criticism immediately follows from certain sections across the border. At the same time, he acknowledged that some people within India also continue to view him through the lens of his Pakistani roots rather than his present identity.

The singer said that this dual scrutiny has become a reality he has learned to live with. He added that his experiences have strengthened his conviction rather than weakened it.

Adnan Sami was born in London to a Pakistani family and initially built his music career across South Asia before shifting his professional base to India. Over the years, he became one of the most recognisable voices in Indian music through albums such as Kabhi To Nazar Milao and Tera Chehra.

His decision to seek Indian citizenship became a major political and cultural talking point at the time. In 2015, after his Pakistani passport expired and was reportedly not renewed, Adnan applied for Indian citizenship and officially became an Indian citizen on January 1, 2016.

Since then, the singer has frequently spoken about his attachment to India and has publicly defended the country on multiple occasions. His social media activity often sparks debate because of his outspoken views on India-Pakistan relations and nationalism.

During the interview, Adnan suggested that many people misunderstand patriotism as blind conformity. According to him, patriotism comes from emotional connection and gratitude toward a nation rather than political performance.

The singer also noted that criticism directed at him often becomes personal because of his background. He said that unlike many public figures, he finds himself constantly having to explain his identity and intentions.

Over the years, Adnan has faced backlash from Pakistani social media users who accused him of abandoning his roots. He has previously revealed that he received mocking comments and hostility after choosing Indian citizenship.

At the same time, some Indian users have occasionally questioned his political views or motives whenever he comments on national issues. Several of his social media posts have triggered heated online exchanges regarding nationalism and citizenship.

Despite this, Adnan said he refuses to let criticism dictate his public behaviour. According to the singer, being fearless about expressing his feelings has become important because he does not want to live under constant pressure from public opinion.

The singer also reflected on the emotional aspect of belonging, saying that home is ultimately defined by where a person feels accepted and valued. He suggested that India provided him opportunities, recognition and affection that deeply shaped his life.

In recent years, Adnan has become increasingly vocal about geopolitical issues involving India and Pakistan. Earlier this year, he appeared on television interviews where he criticised Pakistan’s political establishment and spoke about personal experiences involving visa issues and family matters.

Those remarks generated significant discussion online and further reinforced his image as one of the entertainment industry’s most outspoken public figures on cross-border issues.

Apart from political discussions, Adnan remains celebrated for his contribution to music. The Padma Shri awardee has delivered iconic songs including Lift Karadey, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi Meri and Noor-e-Khuda.

His musical career spans multiple languages including Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Beyond singing, he is also recognised internationally as a pianist and composer.

Fans reacting to his latest remarks largely praised the singer for addressing the issue directly. Many users noted that Adnan has spent years navigating complicated conversations around nationality while continuing to maintain a successful career in India.