Sussanne Khan Says She Never Wanted To Fall In Love Again Until Arslan Goni; Opens Up About His Bond With Her Sons

Sussanne Khan Says She Never Wanted To Fall In Love Again Until Arslan Goni; Opens Up About His Bond With Her Sons

Sussanne Khan recently spoke about her relationship with Arslan Goni, sharing that she had once decided never to fall in love again. However, meeting Arslan completely changed her perspective. She revealed that his presence brought happiness back into her life and made her believe in love once again. Sussanne Khan, who usually keeps her personal life away from the spotlight, recently spoke openly about her relationship with Arslan Goni. The interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s former wife shared that she had completely given up on love before meeting Arslan.

However, his presence slowly changed her outlook. Over time, their bond has grown into a strong, genuine, and comforting relationship built on warmth, understanding, trust, and emotional connection.

Sussanne Khan Opens Up About Her Bond With Arslan Goni

Sussanne shared that before Arslan came into her life, she had decided to completely distance herself from love. In an interview with HELLO! In India, she said she only wanted to focus on her children and career. She had no interest in relationships or emotional attachments and wanted a peaceful, complication-free life then.

However, everything changed when she met Arslan. She instantly felt a deep sense of comfort, as though they had known each other forever. Describing their connection as a karmic bond, she said everything between them felt natural, easy, and effortless right from the start, making their relationship feel truly special and meaningful.

Despite the eight-year age difference, she shared that she is usually the more playful one, while Arslan comes across as wiser and more mature in their relationship. She admitted he often handles situations with greater understanding and calmness. The couple, who have been together since 2022, continue to grab attention for their chemistry and are widely regarded as one of the most fashionable celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.

Arslan said their bond is built on maturity and similar life experiences. He shared that both have faced enough struggles in life and now seek a deep soul connection instead of unnecessary drama, confusion, or chaos. According to him, peace and understanding matter more to them now.

Sussanne Khan Opens Up About Arslan Goni’s Relationship With Her Sons

Sussanne Khan, mother to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, shared that her children are her closest companions. She revealed that introducing her partner Arslan to them was a careful and thoughtful decision. Sussanne said she never rushed the process and wanted everything to happen naturally and comfortably.

She did not introduce Arslan to her sons immediately. She waited until they had been together for two years before telling them she had met someone special and wanted their opinion. She recalled their first evening together as warm, sweet, and unforgettable. The moment stayed close to her heart for a very long time.

Over the years, Arslan has built a close bond with the boys naturally. Sussanne shared that they have enjoyed holidays, summers, and many memorable moments together. Her sons now see Arslan as a fun and positive influence in their lives. They even admire his fashion choices and often ask Sussanne to take style tips from him for better looks.