Pregnant Karishma Tanna Reveals She Married Twice Before Getting Married To Her Husband Varun Bangera, Deets Inside

Popular television actress Karishma Tanna is currently enjoying one of the happiest phases of her life as she prepares to embrace motherhood. The actress, who tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera in 2022, is reportedly expecting her first child in August and has been sharing glimpses of her joyful pregnancy journey with fans. However, amid the excitement surrounding her pregnancy, Karishma Tanna recently made a surprising revelation about her past during a podcast appearance.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna Disclosed She Married Twice

The actress disclosed that before marrying Varun Bangera, she had already undergone two symbolic marriages due to astrological beliefs linked to her being Manglik. Karishma Tanna recently appeared on actress Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, where she spoke candidly about astrology, family traditions, and the unusual rituals she underwent earlier in life. During the conversation, Karishma revealed that she had first married a tree and later a deity as part of traditional remedies associated with Manglik Dosha.

Karishma Tanna

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The actress said, “I am Manglik, so I had to marry a tree. I also married a deity. I have done all of this.” Her revelation quickly grabbed attention online, with many fans expressing surprise at the rituals she had followed before her actual marriage. Karishma Tanna explained that these rituals were performed mainly because her mother deeply believes in astrology and planetary influences.

Karishma Tanna

According to the actress, her mother has always paid close attention to horoscopes, birth charts, and astrological remedies. Karishma admitted that she herself was not very aware of these practices initially, but followed them because of her family’s faith in astrology. She shared, “I am aware of all these rituals solely because my mother believes in them. The reason I even possessed my birth chart was that my mother has faith in all these astrological matters.”

Karishma Tanna

Karishma further added that she was quite young when these symbolic marriages took place and did not fully understand the significance behind them at the time. Karishma Tanna’s revelation has once again brought conversations around astrology and traditional marriage rituals into the spotlight. While discussing her marriage with Varun Bangera, Karishma Tanna humorously credited her mother’s efforts and astrological remedies for helping her find a loving life partner.