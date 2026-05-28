Shraddha Kapoor’s Epic Reply to Troll Over Messy Room Wins Internet: ‘Dil Saaf Hona Chahiye’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has once again won over social media users with her witty and calm response to an online troll who mocked the messy condition of her room visible in a recent dance video. The actor’s comeback quickly went viral across Instagram and X, with fans praising her humour and relatable attitude.

The incident began after Shraddha uploaded a playful video of herself dancing energetically to Michael Jackson’s iconic track Bad. The clip, reportedly filmed by her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, showed the actor casually enjoying herself at home while performing exaggerated dance moves.

While many fans loved Shraddha’s carefree vibe and expressions, one user focused instead on the untidy room visible in the background. The troll commented in Hindi that the room badly needed cleaning.

Instead of reacting angrily, Shraddha responded with a humorous and unexpectedly wholesome reply. Sharing the troll’s comment on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “Room jaisa bhi ho, dil saaf hona chahiye.”

Her response instantly became one of the internet’s favourite celebrity clapbacks of the week. Fans flooded social media with praise for the actor, calling her comeback “classy,” “relatable” and “peak Shraddha energy.”

Several users pointed out that Shraddha Kapoor’s popularity often comes from her girl-next-door image and unfiltered social media presence. Unlike many Bollywood celebrities who carefully curate glamorous online personas, Shraddha is frequently seen posting casual selfies, funny captions, food videos and goofy moments from daily life.

The latest incident only strengthened that image further. Many users joked that the messy room actually made the actor appear “more human” and relatable than polished celebrity content.

One fan commented online, “Finally a celebrity house that looks lived in,” while another wrote, “Shraddha’s messy room is still cleaner than my life.”

Others appreciated the fact that Shraddha chose humour over aggression while handling the trolling. Several users noted that the actor’s reply avoided unnecessary drama and instead shifted attention toward positivity.

The viral video itself also generated attention because of Shraddha’s chemistry with Rahul Mody behind the camera. The actor captioned the post, “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye,” indirectly hinting at the comfort and fun she shares with the writer-filmmaker.

Rumours about Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s relationship first surfaced in early 2024 after the two were repeatedly spotted together at public events and dinner outings. They later attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities together, adding fuel to dating speculation.

In June last year, Shraddha seemingly confirmed the relationship through an Instagram Story featuring Rahul. Sharing a selfie with him, she had jokingly written, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar.”

Since then, fans have continued following their relationship updates closely, especially because Rahul Mody is known to maintain a relatively low public profile despite working in Bollywood as a writer.

Interestingly, Shraddha’s “messy room” moment also became relatable content for younger audiences who regularly joke online about cluttered bedrooms, chaotic workspaces and imperfect lifestyles. Meme pages quickly reposted screenshots from the exchange, turning her reply into a viral quote format.

Some users even described the response as “therapy for messy people.”

The episode arrives at a time when Shraddha Kapoor remains one of Bollywood’s most discussed stars following the massive success of Stree 2. The horror-comedy became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024 and further cemented Shraddha’s position among Bollywood’s biggest female stars.

The actor is currently busy with multiple upcoming projects, including the Marathi folk performer biopic Eetha and the much-awaited Stree 3.

Apart from films, Shraddha continues to dominate online conversations because of her unusually relatable digital persona. Unlike heavily stylised celebrity accounts, her social media often includes food cravings, pet videos, sleepy selfies and chaotic humour.

Fans believe that authenticity is exactly why moments like the “messy room” incident resonate so strongly online.

The internet reaction also reflected growing fatigue among audiences toward perfection-driven influencer culture. Many users argued that Shraddha’s untidy room and casual vibe felt refreshing in an era where celebrity content is often carefully staged and filtered.

Meanwhile, her one-line comeback continues circulating across entertainment pages and meme accounts. Several fans have already started using “Dil saaf hona chahiye” as a humorous life philosophy online.