Vishal Dadlani Laughs Off Rumours Of Being Removed From Indian Idol 16 Over PM Modi Remarks

Vishal Dadlani Laughs Off Rumours Of Being Removed From Indian Idol 16 Over PM Modi Remarks

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has reacted to viral claims suggesting he was removed from the judges’ panel of Indian Idol 16 after criticising the Narendra Modi-led government over the NEET paper leak controversy. The musician dismissed the reports through a sarcastic Instagram post from the sets of the reality show, making it clear that he continues to be part of the programme.

The controversy began after Vishal Dadlani recently posted a strongly worded video criticising the handling of the NEET paper leak issue. In the video, the singer expressed solidarity with affected students and questioned the lack of accountability from authorities over repeated examination controversies.

Soon after the video went viral, social media users began speculating that Vishal had allegedly been removed from Indian Idol 16 because of his political comments. Multiple posts and unofficial reports circulated online claiming the makers of the Sony TV reality show had distanced themselves from the singer following backlash over his remarks.

However, Vishal Dadlani directly responded to the rumours through Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing a video from the Indian Idol set, the singer mocked the speculation in his trademark humorous style.

In the clip, Vishal is seen pretending to cry dramatically before suddenly laughing and saying, “Here I am, baby!” while standing on the reality show set.

Alongside the video, Vishal wrote, “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There’s a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!”

His response quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the singer for shutting down the rumours directly instead of issuing a formal clarification.

Several users applauded Vishal’s sense of humour and willingness to speak openly on social and political issues despite criticism online. One user commented, “Serving fresh, much-needed wisdom as always,” while another wrote, “Your roasting game is always on point.”

The speculation surrounding Vishal Dadlani intensified because the singer had earlier posted a video criticising the NEET paper leak controversy and urging voters to elect “educated people” into positions of power.

In the viral statement, Vishal said recurring paper leaks and the lack of responsibility shown by authorities were damaging the country’s future. He also urged people not to vote based on caste or religion alone while choosing leaders.

At one point in the video, the singer used the phrase “jahil gawaron” while criticising people in power, which triggered political reactions online and led to strong backlash from some social media users.

Following the controversy, rumours began circulating that Sony TV and the makers of Indian Idol 16 had quietly removed Vishal Dadlani from the judging panel. However, no official statement from the channel or production team supported those claims.

Reports also pointed out that Vishal’s name continued appearing on official Indian Idol 16 promotional material alongside fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.

The singer’s clarification appears to have settled much of the speculation for now.

Vishal Dadlani has long been known as one of Bollywood’s most outspoken musicians on political and social matters. Over the years, he has frequently commented on issues involving governance, education, civic rights and public accountability through social media.

Apart from composing hit songs for Bollywood films, Vishal is also widely recognised as one-half of the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar alongside Shekhar Ravjiani. The duo has delivered chartbusters for films including Om Shanti Om, Student of the Year, War, Pathaan and Fighter.

Vishal has additionally remained a familiar face on Indian television through his long association with music reality shows such as Indian Idol.

Meanwhile, the latest controversy has once again highlighted how quickly celebrity comments on political matters can escalate into larger online debates in the social media era.

Over the past few years, multiple actors, singers and creators have found themselves facing intense online scrutiny after expressing political views publicly. In many cases, misinformation and unverified reports spread rapidly across social platforms before official clarifications emerge.

Some users online argued that celebrities are often targeted with misinformation campaigns whenever they speak critically about political issues. Others debated whether entertainers should avoid political commentary altogether.