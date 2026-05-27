FIR Filed Against Dhurandhar Production Designer Saini S Johray Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

An FIR has been registered against production designer Saini S Johray, who is associated with the upcoming film Dhurandhar, following allegations of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and physical assault made by a woman working on the project. Chandigarh Police registered the case after the complainant filed a written complaint at Sector-17 police station.

According to reports, the complainant worked as an assistant art director on the film and accused Johray of calling her to a hotel room in Chandigarh under the pretext of a professional meeting. The woman alleged that the incident took place at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh during discussions related to work on the film.

In her complaint, the woman claimed Johray sexually harassed and physically assaulted her during the meeting. She also alleged that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, after which her health rapidly deteriorated.

Police reportedly conducted a preliminary inquiry before registering the FIR. According to reports, the case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions linked to sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and assault.

Several reports stated that Johray was later granted bail after being questioned in connection with the case. However, there has been no official public statement from the accused regarding the allegations so far.

The controversy has triggered fresh discussion within the film industry around workplace safety and the treatment of women working behind the scenes in film productions.

According to reports, the complainant approached police on April 20 with a written statement detailing the alleged incident. The FIR was formally registered after authorities completed their initial inquiry into the matter.

The Chandigarh Police investigation is currently ongoing, and officials are expected to continue recording statements and examining evidence related to the case.

The allegations have now brought additional scrutiny to Dhurandhar, one of Bollywood’s major action franchises in recent months. The film series has already been surrounded by multiple controversies linked to production issues and on-set incidents.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The project has remained in the news recently following controversies involving safety violations during filming and disputes linked to production activities.

Production designer Saini S Johray has previously worked on multiple large-scale Hindi film productions and is known in the industry for designing elaborate action-oriented sets and visual environments. However, following the FIR, his name began trending online across entertainment pages and social media discussions.

As news of the case spread, social media users reacted strongly online, with many demanding accountability and stronger workplace protection systems within the entertainment industry.

Several users also referenced previous sexual harassment controversies in Bollywood and television, arguing that safer working conditions remain a major concern for women in the industry even years after India’s MeToo movement gained momentum in 2018.

The incident has reignited conversations around how junior crew members and assistants often work in vulnerable professional environments during film productions involving travel schedules, hotel stays and temporary shooting locations.

Industry discussions around workplace harassment have periodically resurfaced over the years following allegations involving producers, actors, directors and technicians across Bollywood and television industries.

In recent years, multiple women from the entertainment sector have publicly spoken about harassment, misconduct and exploitation faced during work-related meetings and auditions.

The latest case has once again highlighted concerns regarding power dynamics inside film productions, especially for younger professionals attempting to establish careers in departments such as art direction, costume design and production management.

According to reports, the complainant alleged that the meeting with Johray was presented as a professional discussion related to work on Dhurandhar.

Police officials have not publicly disclosed further details regarding evidence or witness statements at this stage of the investigation.

Meanwhile, neither the makers of Dhurandhar nor actor Ranveer Singh have officially commented on the controversy so far.

The production house associated with the film has also not issued a public response regarding the allegations against Johray at the time of writing.

Entertainment portals and industry observers noted that the controversy arrives at a sensitive time for the Dhurandhar franchise, which had recently been dominating headlines following reports of production-related disputes and controversies involving the film’s larger ecosystem.

The case has also generated significant conversation because it involves a senior technician rather than an actor or filmmaker, drawing attention toward working conditions faced by behind-the-scenes crew members in the film industry.

Over the past few years, several organisations within the entertainment industry have pushed for stricter implementation of workplace harassment guidelines and internal complaint systems on film sets. However, critics argue enforcement often remains inconsistent.

The Chandigarh Police investigation is expected to continue over the coming days. Authorities have not yet announced whether additional charges or further legal action could follow based on the findings of the inquiry.