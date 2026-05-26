Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Welcome Their First Twin Baby Boys: ‘Mere Karan Arjun Aagaye’ Deets Inside!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have embraced parenthood as they welcomed twin baby boys into their lives. Sharing the joyful news with fans, Vivek took to Instagram and expressed his happiness, gratitude, and excitement over the arrival of their children. Soon after the announcement, fans, friends, and several television celebrities flooded social media with heartfelt wishes and congratulatory messages for the couple.

Divyanka and Vivek, who remain among television’s most loved pairs, shared the special moment online and received immense love from well-wishers across the industry. The news has delighted their admirers, who celebrated the couple’s new journey as parents.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Become Parents to Twins

Divyanka and Vivek took to Instagram to share an adorable post featuring two babies dressed in matching blue outfits. The creative carried a heartfelt message that read, “We asked for happiness… God said,” leaving fans curious and emotional about the sweet announcement. ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.” Along with the post, they wrote in the caption, “The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

After announcing the joyful news, fans and industry friends flooded social media with heartfelt congratulatory messages and warm wishes immediately. “Oh my God. Super duper happy for you,” actor Akanksha Puri penned. Shraddha Arya reacted in the comments section, “Wowww yayyyyy.”Ankita Lokhande also congratulated the new parents, and wrote, “Wowww chooo cute.. congratulations guys.” “Hope both D and the babies are doing well! Can’t wait to see you with the boys VD!” a fan’s comment read.

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Divyanka announced her pregnancy in March through baby bump photos on Instagram. Speaking about the news, the actor told Vickey Lalwani that embracing motherhood felt special and brought immense happiness to both her and Vivek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

“The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preference, whether it’s a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months.”

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi met on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sets, where friendship gradually blossomed into love. After dating for years, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony held in Bhopal in July 2016.

Inside Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s Love Story

Vivek and Divyanka met on the sets of the hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where their friendship gradually turned into love. The couple got married in July 2016 in Bhopal and have remained fan favourites ever since. Their strong bond and chemistry continue to win hearts across audiences. They also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and eventually emerged as the winners, further strengthening their popularity among viewers nationwide.

After nearly a decade of marriage, Divyanka announced her pregnancy in March by sharing baby bump pictures on Instagram. Opening up about the journey, the actor told Vickey Lalwani that embracing motherhood had been a deeply emotional and beautiful experience for her. “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preference, whether it’s a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months.”