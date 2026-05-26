Imtiaz Ali Clarifies ‘Good Girl Image’ Comment on Deepika Padukone After Online Backlash

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has issued a public clarification after his recent remarks about Deepika Padukone and her “good girl image” during the casting of Cocktail sparked controversy online. The director said his comments were intended as humour and were never meant to hurt the actor.

The controversy began after Imtiaz Ali spoke in a recent interview about Deepika’s casting as Veronica in the 2012 film Cocktail. During the conversation, he recalled that Deepika was initially associated with a more polished public image before surprising audiences with her bold performance in the film.

According to reports, Imtiaz said people saw through Deepika’s “good girl facade” after she played Veronica, a free-spirited and rebellious character in the romantic drama. The remark quickly went viral on social media and triggered criticism from several users, who accused the filmmaker of making unnecessary comments about the actor’s personality and public image.

Soon after the backlash intensified, Imtiaz Ali shared a detailed clarification through Instagram Stories addressed directly to Deepika Padukone.

“My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour,” Imtiaz wrote in the note. He added that she understood better than anyone how much he loved, admired and appreciated her.

The filmmaker further explained that he was informed his comments may have been misunderstood and could potentially hurt the actor, which prompted him to publicly clarify his intent.

“But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt, so I am telling you, please don’t,” he wrote in the statement.

Imtiaz also described his earlier comments as “wannabe fun remarks” and insisted there was no intention to insult Deepika in any way.

The clarification itself quickly went viral online and generated fresh discussion around the original controversy. While many users appreciated Imtiaz for addressing the issue directly, others continued debating whether the initial remark was insensitive.

Several social media users defended the filmmaker and argued that his statement was taken out of context. Others pointed out that Imtiaz and Deepika have shared a long professional and personal friendship over the years.

Deepika Padukone has worked with Imtiaz Ali in films such as Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, both of which became highly popular among audiences.

The director was also associated with Cocktail as the writer of the film, which was directed by Homi Adajania. Released in 2012, the film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Cocktail is widely considered a turning point in Deepika Padukone’s career. The actor’s portrayal of Veronica, a confident and emotionally vulnerable party girl, received widespread praise from critics and audiences at the time.

In the interview that triggered the controversy, Imtiaz reportedly discussed how Deepika initially read the script for the role of Meera, which eventually went to Diana Penty. However, the team later decided that Deepika should play Veronica instead because the role allowed her to break away from her existing screen image.

The filmmaker’s remarks reignited discussion around how female actors in Bollywood are often associated with carefully managed public personas and image expectations.

The debate also led many users online to revisit Deepika’s performance in Cocktail, with clips and scenes from the film circulating widely across social media platforms. Several fans described Veronica as one of Deepika’s most iconic characters.

Over the years, Deepika herself has spoken about how Cocktail helped transform her approach toward acting and choosing unconventional roles.

Following the controversy, entertainment pages and fan accounts reposted Imtiaz Ali’s clarification note, with many users commenting on the close bond between the filmmaker and the actor.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, continues to remain one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. The actor was recently in the news for her upcoming projects and public appearances following reports about her second pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh.

As of now, Deepika Padukone has not publicly reacted to Imtiaz Ali’s clarification note or the controversy surrounding his remarks.