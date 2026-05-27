Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma as RCB Reach IPL 2026 Final; Couple Spotted Leaving Dharamsala

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt moment at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their place in the IPL 2026 final. The couple celebrated the memorable achievement with a warm hug, delighting fans in the stands and on social media as RCB moved one step closer to lifting the coveted title. It was a night of celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after they secured a place in the IPL 2026 final with a dominant 92-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium. Among those cheering from the stands was Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli ensured the special moment was shared with her.

Following the match, the star batter walked up to Anushka and embraced her warmly, delighting fans across the stadium. A video capturing the heartfelt exchange quickly surfaced online and has since gone viral across several social media platforms, drawing admiration from cricket lovers and fans alike everywhere.

Virat Kohli Shares a Warm Hug With Anushka Sharma

The viral video begins with Virat walking towards the stands shortly after entering the finals venue. After greeting a few people, he reached Anushka and warmly hugged her as they celebrated RCB’s major victory together. The couple also shared an animated conversation before Virat eventually made his way back to the field area again.

Another video circulating on social media shows Virat briefly speaking with Anushka from the field before making his way back. Unsurprisingly, the heartwarming exchange quickly caught fans’ attention online. Social media users flooded comment sections with reactions, praising the couple’s bond and admiring the sweet interaction captured during the match and widely shared online. “Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman.” Another commented, “They both are soulmates for real.” A third wrote, “Anushka Sharma’s reaction was every RCB fan last night.”

Look at how joyfully Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are chatting with each other during the match—the guy has won not only the match but his wife’s heart as well!

❤️ pic.twitter.com/xlyVUArIzm — Dhakadcrex11 (@chill_guys22) May 27, 2026

After the match, Virat and Anushka were spotted together at Dharamsala Airport, twinning in coordinated outfits featuring white T-shirts, black jeans, and blue shirts as they departed side by side.

RCB vs GT: IPL 2026 Battle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Dharamshala airport. pic.twitter.com/9cWeTExsKY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026

RCB stormed into the IPL 2026 final after registering a dominant 92-run victory against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala. Captain Rajat Patidar led brilliantly with an unbeaten 93 off only 33 deliveries, while Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya chipped in with valuable contributions. Defending a massive 254/5, RCB bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy struck early, helping the team maintain control and continue their impressive title defence campaign strongly.