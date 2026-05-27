Chunky Panday Says Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Scene in Chand Mera Dil Was “Completely Misunderstood”

Chunky Panday defended his daughter, Ananya Panday, after her Bharatanatyam-inspired fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil faced online backlash. Responding to criticism, the actor said that viewers failed to grasp the performance’s fusion concept and judged it unfairly, without appreciating its creative intent and artistic presentation. Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion sequence in Chand Mera Dil faced heavy criticism online, with trained dancers and classical dance lovers questioning the choreography and execution. Reacting to the backlash, Ananya’s father, Chunky Panday, said the performance had been “completely misunderstood” by viewers on social media.

The viral clip triggered widespread debate, especially among Bharatanatyam enthusiasts who compared it to a traditional recital. Defending his daughter, Chunky clarified that the sequence was intentionally designed as a fusion act inspired by performances often seen at college cultural festivals. He stressed that it was never meant to represent or be judged as Bharatanatyam.

Chunky Panday Responds to Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Scene

Speaking to ETimes, Chunky Panday clarified that Ananya Panday’s sequence was “completely misunderstood” and never meant to be a traditional Bharatanatyam performance. He said the act was created as a fusion routine, similar to performances commonly showcased at college festivals, blending different dance styles for entertainment and creative expression. “People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens,” he stated, urging audiences to view the scene within the context of the film, Chand Mera Dil.

What Led to the Criticism of Ananya Panday?

In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday portrays Chandni, daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer played by Charu Shankar. A viral scene shows Chandni performing a fusion routine blending Bharatanatyam, hip-hop and locking, rather than a classical recital. The sequence triggered online debate, with several Bharatanatyam artistes, including acclaimed dancer Anita Ratnam, criticising the choreography and performance style publicly.

Anita emphasised that Bharatanatyam is rooted in discipline, precision, musicality, emotional depth, and years of dedicated training. Criticising the choreography, she likened the performance to a chaotic wedding sangeet routine, saying it ignored the centuries of devotion, refinement, and rich cultural heritage associated with the classical dance form, which carries immense artistic and traditional significance across generations for Indian audiences.

About Chand Mera Dil

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is a coming-of-age romantic drama focusing on college sweethearts Aarav and Chandni, portrayed by Lakshya and Ananya Panday. Set in the backdrop of an engineering college in Hyderabad, the story follows their youthful romance, which takes an unexpected turn after an unplanned pregnancy. What begins as a carefree love story gradually transforms into an emotional journey involving marriage, financial struggles, unresolved childhood trauma, and the challenges of becoming young parents at a very young age.

The narrative examines how a young couple’s insecurities and emotional baggage begin to strain their relationship after they decide to marry early. Chandni, raised by a single mother who survived domestic violence, and Aarav, from an emotionally distant household, see their unresolved pasts resurfacing as career challenges and growing responsibilities place additional pressure on their marriage. and their relationship deepens.

Chunky Panday’s Upcoming Film Project

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday is preparing for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The upcoming film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, and Rakesh Bedi appearing in supporting parts. Scheduled for a theatrical release, the entertainer is set to hit cinemas on June 4.