Urvashi Rautela Slams Viral AI Image Showing Her Kneeling Before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Actor Urvashi Rautela has strongly reacted to a viral AI-generated image that compared her with several leading Bollywood actors and portrayed her kneeling before stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Calling out the post on social media, Urvashi criticised fan wars and urged people to stop spreading “toxicity” online.

The edited image, which circulated widely across Instagram and X over the last few days, attempted to rank Bollywood actresses based on “global stardom.” The AI-generated graphic placed Priyanka Chopra seated on a throne in the centre, while Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone appeared standing prominently beside her. Meanwhile, actresses including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela were shown kneeling below them.

The image quickly became a talking point online, with social media users debating the comparison and mocking the AI-generated visual. However, Urvashi Rautela herself appeared deeply unhappy with the portrayal and publicly responded through her Instagram Stories.

Resharing the viral image, Urvashi wrote, “I truly believe every actress has her own journey, hard work, and destiny.” She further criticised fan-made comparison culture online and asked users to appreciate talent instead of encouraging rivalry between women in the industry.

“Comparing women or creating fan wars only spreads negativity. Let’s celebrate talent, growth, and kindness instead. Please stop this toxicity,” the actor added in her note.

Her reaction quickly went viral and triggered fresh discussion around online fan culture, celebrity comparisons and the increasing use of AI-generated images involving public figures.

Several users online supported Urvashi’s response and praised her for speaking against social media negativity instead of escalating the controversy further. Some users argued that actresses are constantly subjected to unfair comparison culture online, especially regarding beauty, popularity and international recognition.

Others also pointed out how AI tools are increasingly being used to create manipulated celebrity content that often spreads rapidly across social platforms before its authenticity is questioned.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns around AI-generated media and celebrity image manipulation. In recent years, actors and public personalities globally have raised alarms over deepfake videos, fake endorsements and digitally altered images circulating online without consent.

Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan herself had approached the Delhi High Court in 2025 regarding alleged misuse of her name, likeness and AI-generated content online. Reports at the time stated that the court directed several online platforms to remove or block unauthorised material using her image.

The latest controversy involving Urvashi also gained attention because of her recent appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, where the actor generated massive online discussion for her dramatic couture looks and red carpet appearances.

Urvashi attended Cannes for the fifth consecutive year this month and represented India at multiple festival events. One of her most talked-about looks featured a sculpted black velvet gown by Yoland Official, while another appearance saw her wearing a lavender-toned sheer couture outfit by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture.

During an interaction with Brut at Cannes, Urvashi had emotionally spoken about representing India internationally. “Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India,” she said during the red carpet interview.