Shraddha Kapoor Breaks Into Dance on Rahul Mody’s Camera, Shares Cute Video, Says ‘Koi Aisa Dhoondho Jo…’

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a fun video featuring her lively dance moves, captured by boyfriend Rahul Mody. The actress added a humorous caption to the post, delighting fans with her energy and playful charm while showcasing their bond through behind-the-scenes clip “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye.” Shraddha Kapoor continues to win the internet with her quirky charm and playful social media presence. Fans adore her goofy photos, entertaining videos, and witty captions, while her Ask Me Anything sessions remain hugely popular online.

On Wednesday night, the actress thrilled followers by posting a hilarious dance video featuring her energetic performance to a Michael Jackson track. The clip gained attention because her rumored beau, Rahul Mody, was reportedly filming it. Before she began dancing, he sweetly urged her by saying, “do na.” Their cheerful giggles after her goofy yet stylish moves made the video adorable for fans everywhere.

Shraddha Kapoor Steals the Spotlight in Boyfriend Rahul Mody’s Lens

Wearing cosy pyjamas, the actress showcased her funniest side while dancing enthusiastically for Rahul’s camera. The screenwriter and creative director was busy reading a script when his girlfriend surprised him with a spontaneous performance. Matching every beat perfectly, she delivered an entertaining act that instantly brightened his day and mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Making it Instagram official again, he tagged his boyfriend and included a heartfelt caption celebrating their relationship publicly online today. “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone who can bring out this kind of dance in you),” Shraddha penned.

Inside Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s Relationship

For those unaware, Shraddha and Rahul have been together for quite a while. Initially choosing to keep their romance away from public attention, the couple later confirmed their relationship through social media, making romance public.

In June 2024, the Stree 2 actress Shraddha sparked widespread buzz after posting a picture with her rumoured boyfriend on Instagram. Dressed in coordinated outfits, the duo looked adorable together. In the charming selfie, she lovingly held his arm while sharing a humorous yet heartfelt caption alongside the post, delighting fans and fueling relationship rumours across social media platforms instantly online. “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar @modyrahulmody (Keep my heart but give me back my sleep).” She had added the song Neend Churayee Meri from the movie Ishq in the background to express her feelings.

Few know that Rahul Mody also works in Bollywood as a screenwriter, creative director, and assistant director. Closely associated with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, he has co-written several successful romantic comedies, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023). The latter featured Shraddha Kapoor alongside Ranbir Kapoor in leading roles on the screen.

Rumours about their wedding have circulated for a long time, yet the couple seems in no rush to marry. Meanwhile, their charming chemistry and understated social media PDA continue leaving fans and the internet captivated and fascinated by their relationship.