“No Good Boy Will Marry You”: Sushmita Sen Recalls The Judgment She Faced After Adopting Renee

Actor Sushmita Sen recently opened up about the societal resistance she faced after adopting her daughter Renee as a single woman in her early twenties, calling the journey into motherhood far from easy.

“No Good Boy Would Want To Marry Me”

Sushmita recalled being questioned over adoption, with people even doubting if she would ever find a husband. She had earlier shared that during court proceedings, marriage and “family reputation” became bigger concerns than motherhood itself.

Her Father Became Her Biggest Support System

The actor credited her father for standing firmly beside her during the legal battle and social scrutiny. According to Sushmita, his support gave her the courage to continue fighting for Renee’s adoption when many people around her discouraged the decision.

Bollywood Also Doubted Her Career

Sushmita revealed that many believed motherhood would hurt her acting career. She even lost her manager after adopting Renee, but ironically, her biggest successes came after becoming a mother.

A Decision That Redefined Motherhood

Over the years, Sushmita Sen’s choice to adopt Renee and later Alisah has often been celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most powerful examples of independent motherhood.