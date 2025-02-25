Is Sushmita Sen Soon Going To Tie The Knot? The Actress Opened Up On Her Wedding Plans On Instagram

One of the most beautiful and talented Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is 49 years old and is still unmarried. She adopted two girls, whom she raised as a single mother. Though she has been away from the industry for quite some time, she often connects with her fans on social media. Recently she interacted with her fans and followers through an Instagram live session during which she shared her thoughts on marriage.

Let us tell you that during the interaction with her fans, Sushmita Sen mentioned attending a wedding in Jaipur. Then a follower asked about her own wedding plans. To this, the former Miss Universe revealed her desire to get married but also stressed the importance of finding the right life partner which she couldn’t do yet. During this, she also emphasized the importance of hearts being connected before you tie the knot.

Sushmita Sen said, ‘I also want to get married. One should find someone worthy of marriage. Marriage does not happen like this. It is said that the relationship of the heart is in a very romantic way. The matter should reach the heart. We will also get married.’ Let us tell you that Sushmita was dating her long-term boyfriend Rohman Shawl with whom she had a strong relationship.

However, the couple broke up in the year 2021. After this, in 2022, Sushmita’s name was associated with Lalit Modi. But later it was described as just a phase. Sushmita is still seen with Rohman, especially after the heart attack they got together again, but they have not confirmed their relationship. If we talk about the work front of Sushmita then let us tell you that she was last seen in the new season of Disney Plus Hotstar’s crime thriller web series ‘Aarya’. This was the third season of this show.