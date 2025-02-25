Rakhi Sawant Suprised People After Wearing Half Indian And Half Pakistani T Shirt During INDVSPAK Match

TV actress Rakhi Sawant who is also known for her controversies and broken marriages has once again surprised everyone. A few days ago the actress announced that she was soon going to marry a Pakistani man and was going to become the daughter-in-law of Pakistan. According to some of the media reports she was going to marry Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. In the same news, the actress said that after getting married according to Islamic customs, she will host a reception party in India.

Let us tell you that actress Rakhi also said that she loves Dodi Khan a lot. Meanwhile, now the video of Rakhi Sawant calling herself ‘Pakistan’s daughter-in-law’ is going viral on social and is receiving mixed reactions from people on the internet. India played a cricket match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday and Rakhi was seen supporting both teams which kind of surprised everyone and forced them to raise questions on her.

During the match, Rakhi Sawant was also seen wearing a jersey which was half of India and half of Pakistan. Now her video is going viral, in which she is saying, ‘I am supporting both the teams, because I am the daughter of India and the daughter-in-law of Pakistan, I am going to become.’ Rakhi watched the match with Dodi Khan and their banter was quite funny. Virat Kohli was playing, Rakhi said to Dodi, ‘Kohli is shooting you people’. To this Dodi replied, ‘Abhi wahi goli hum usko denge. He will be out.’

After India’s wonderful victory in INDVSPAK match, Rakhi showed a video in which Dodi was seen getting upset and he can be heard saying, ‘Kohli ne dhodi hai. You are upset.’ To this, he replied, ‘India has played very well. We are happy. We are proud of cricket. Kohli ji, salute to you.’ Earlier in an interview, Rakhi had talked about Dodi and said, ‘He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India. That’s why we will do a love marriage.’ Earlier Rakhi had earlier married Adil Khan and before Adil, she had called Ritesh her husband.