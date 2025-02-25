Govinda-Sunita Divorce Rumours Baseless, Says Niece Arti Singh

Speculation about Bollywood actor Govinda parting ways with his wife, Sunita Ahuja, after nearly 38 years of marriage has been making headlines. However, the actor’s niece and television star Arti Singh has dismissed these rumours, calling them “baseless gossip.”

Arti Singh Denies Separation Reports

In an interview with News18, Arti Singh addressed the ongoing divorce speculation and urged people to avoid spreading misinformation about her uncle’s personal life.

“I am honestly not in Mumbai right now, so I haven’t been in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something—this is false news. These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all these rumours from—completely untrue. People should refrain from spreading misinformation about their personal lives. In fact, news about my divorce had also surfaced for no reason. Such baseless gossip only creates unnecessary stress.”

Reports of Separation Notice Emerge

Despite Singh’s denial, ETimes quoted a source claiming that Sunita had “apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then.”

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, also spoke about the issue, acknowledging tensions between the couple.

“There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain family members. There is nothing more to it, and Govinda is in the process of starting a film, for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it,” Sinha told ETimes on Tuesday.

Govinda and Sunita’s Journey Together

Govinda and Sunita first met before the actor’s rise to stardom. Their families were connected as Sunita’s sister was married to Govinda’s maternal uncle, Anand Singh. Their relationship grew stronger around the time Govinda was making his Bollywood debut, leading to their marriage on March 11, 1987.

The couple shares two children—daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan.

As speculation continues, neither Govinda nor Sunita has issued an official statement regarding the divorce rumours.