Preity Zinta Refutes Allegations Of Rs. 18 Crore Loan Write-Off

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has strongly denied allegations that an Rs. 18 crore loan in her name was written off by the financially troubled New India Cooperative Bank Ltd. The controversy surfaced following a report by Moneylife, which exposed large-scale financial irregularities within the bank, including corporate loans sanctioned without proper oversight and later turning into non-performing assets (NPAs).

Among the cases highlighted was a purported Rs. 18 crore loan linked to Preity Zinta. The report suggested that this amount was written off without due recovery, sparking widespread speculation. The revelations prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to scrutinize the bank’s operations more closely to address the alleged financial mismanagement.

No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name &… https://t.co/cdnEvqnkYx — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

In response, Preity Zinta issued a firm denial through her legal team, stating that the allegations against her were “completely baseless.” She clarified that she had availed of an overdraft facility from the bank over 12 years ago but had fully repaid the amount more than a decade ago. “More than 12 years ago, I had an overdraft facility with the New India Cooperative Bank. More than 10 years ago, I repaid in full the entire dues in respect of this overdraft facility, and the account stands closed,” she was quoted as saying in a statement.

The actress also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address the matter directly. She dismissed the claims as “fake news” and expressed her disappointment over the controversy. “No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images. For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future,” she posted.

So much misinformation going around but thank god for social media and thank god for X ! All through my career I have seen so many so respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise. I have also gone to court… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

The controversy comes at a time when financial irregularities within cooperative banks have been under increased scrutiny. The RBI’s intervention in the New India Cooperative Bank case aims to address the alleged mismanagement and ensure accountability. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta has made it clear that she has no outstanding liabilities with the bank and refutes any suggestion of undue financial favors.