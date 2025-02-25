Aaradhya And Azad Rao Khan Performed As Sita Mata And Lord Ram During School’s Annual Day Function

The much-discussed actor and actress of the entertainment world, Mrs Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai may not have shared the screen together but their children have performed together several times. These days a throwback video of both of them is going viral on social media, in which both these kids are seen in the roles of Lord Ram and Mata Sita. Actually, both of them acted on the occasion of Dusshera in school and now both are being praised a lot on the internet.

Aaradhya And Azad Rao Khan

You will be amazed to know that these kids not only looked cute in their attire but their acting qualities were also seen. Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has become a star since childhood and get clicked every time she is out of her home. She performs every year on the school’s Annual Day. This time she shared the stage with Shahrukh Khan’s son AbRam.

Azad Rao Khan

But a few years ago, when she was a little girl, she performed with Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao Khan. In the viral video, Aaradhya Bachchan is in the role of Mata Sita and she is seen wearing a gajra in her hair and a saffron-colored saree. At the same time, Aamir Khan’s son Azad is playing the role of Lord Ram. Both have presented the scene from Sita’s abduction to the marriage of the Lord Ram with mata very well.

Aaradhya

Kiran Rao’s son has a crown on his head, and a Tilak on his forehead and is seen wearing a yellow kurta with a white dhoti. Now after these posts went viral, everyone is praising him. One user wrote, ‘Like mother like daughter.’ One said, ‘She is exactly like her mother.’ One said, ‘It feels like I am looking at Aishwarya.’ At the same time, people are also calling Azad cute.