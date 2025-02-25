Krushna Abhishek And Aarti Singh Reacted To Govinda And Sunita’s Divorce News, Deets Inside

These days the king of the 90s and the most talented Bollywood star who made his unique mark in the industry through his hard work and charm is once again in the news headlines. This time he is in the news headlines for getting divorced from his wife Sunita Ahuja. On one hand, fans are shocked to hear this news, on the other hand, his family members are claiming that Tina’s mother had sent a separation notice to the actor a few months ago.

Govinda

However, people are still not believing this news and now his nephew Krushna Abhishek and neice Aarti Singh have reacted to the news of Sunita and Govinda getting divorced. They have also expressed their surprise at this news. Krushna Abhishek recently reacted to the divorce news of his uncle Govinda and called this news nonsense. He said, ‘This cannot happen. He will not get divorced.’

Krushna Abhishek

Let us tell you that recently the relationship between the two has improved. Both of them talked a lot in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. Krushna had also apologized to the actor. At the same time, Aarti Singh has also reacted to the news of uncle-aunt’s divorce and called it just gossip. She said, ‘To be honest, I am not in Mumbai right now. That’s why I have not been able to talk to anyone. But let me tell you that this news is false’.

Aarti Singh

Aarti further said, ‘Only speculations are being made because their relationship is very strong. They have nurtured a relationship with love for so many years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get such rumors from. One should avoid spreading wrong information. The news of my divorce was also spread without any reason. This only creates tension.’