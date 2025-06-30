‘Negative News Sells’: Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Rumours About Marriage With Aishwarya Rai

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has finally broken his silence on the persistent rumours surrounding his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the couple has long remained quiet amid speculation of a rift, Abhishek recently addressed the growing culture of online negativity and trolling in an interview with ETimes.

“You Don’t Live My Life”

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who have starred together in films like Guru, Dhoom 2, and Kuch Naa Kaho, tied the knot in 2007 and share a 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Over the past year, their relationship has been at the centre of widespread speculation, often fuelled by social media chatter.

Speaking about the rumours, Abhishek said, “Earlier, what was said about me didn’t affect me. But now, I have a family, and it’s very upsetting. Even if I clarify, people will twist it. Because negative news sells. You’re not me. You don’t live my life. You’re not answerable to the people I’m answerable to.”

“It’s Convenient to Hide Behind a Screen”

Abhishek also spoke about the toxicity of online trolling. Recalling a personal incident, he shared how a troll left a particularly harsh comment on his social media, prompting his friend, actor Sikandar Kher, to respond with anger. “He put out my address and told the guy to come and say it to my face. Of course, they never do. It’s so easy to hide behind a screen and hurt someone else.”

The Bob Biswas actor added, “No matter how thick-skinned you are, it affects you. Would you like it if someone said those things to you?”

“I Dare You to Say It to My Face”

Calling out online bullies, Abhishek challenged his detractors directly: “If you’re going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That takes conviction. And I’ll respect that. But they don’t have the guts.”

Despite the noise online, Abhishek refuses to let it control his narrative. “People spreading negativity have to live with their conscience. I know what this industry is like. But when families are involved, it hits differently,” he said.

What’s Next for Abhishek?

Abhishek Bachchan will next appear in Kaalidhar Laapata, directed by Madhumita. The film, which also stars Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela, is set to release on ZEE5 on July 4.