Harmeet Singh Recalls His Last Heartfelt Conversation With Ex-Wife Shefali Jariwala, ‘We Spoke For…’ Deets Inside!

After Shefali Jariwala’s sudden passing at the age of 42, her ex-husband and music composer Harmeet Singh recalls the last time they shared a genuinely heartfelt conversation. Shefali Jariwala, popularly known as the “Kaanta Laga girl,” passed away at the age of 42 on June 27, 2025, at her residence in Mumbai, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. The actress and model rose to fame with her iconic appearance in the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which turned her into a household name overnight.

She was previously married to music composer Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo, before their separation in 2009. In 2014, Shefali tied the knot with actor Parag Tyagi. Following her untimely demise, her grieving ex-husband, Harmeet, opened up about the final heartfelt conversation they shared.

Harmeet Singh Recalls His Final Emotional Conversation with Shefali Jariwala

Although Shefali and Harmeet shared a rocky marriage, marked by the actress’s allegations of emotional abuse against the music director, they eventually put their differences aside and found friendship beyond their past. In a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani, Harmeet recalled their last deep and meaningful conversation, which took place during a flight back home. He was quoted saying:

“I remember going to Bangladesh for a show about two to three years ago. Sunny Leone, Shefali, and I flew back together in a private plane. Shefali and I sat next to each other and spoke for quite a long time… The fact that Shefali is no more is shattering.”

Harmeet Singh Misses Shefali Jariwala’s Final Rites

Shefali Jariwala reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest on June 27, 2025, leaving the entertainment industry in a state of deep shock. Her last rites were performed by her husband, Parag Tyagi, at the Oshiwara crematorium. Her ex-husband, Harmeet Singh, expressed his regret over being unable to attend her final rites and paid an emotional tribute to her memory on Instagram Stories, writing:

“One of the most shocking moments of my life. I’m absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali’s sudden and untimely demise. We shared a few beautiful years together a long time ago, memories I’ll always hold close to my heart. My deepest condolences to her parents, Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag, and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it’s painful for me not to be there for the last rites. Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace and for strength to her family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna.”

Shefali Jariwala’s Last Dance on ‘Kaanta Laga’ Goes Viral After Her Demise

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death has raised questions, prompting an investigation to determine the exact cause, especially since she was reportedly in good health and actively preparing for a Satyanarayan puja at home. As the entertainment industry grieves the untimely loss of the 42-year-old actress and model, a video has emerged online showing her dancing to the iconic track Kaanta Laga. Captured just three weeks ago at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, the clip is believed to be her final performance of the song that once catapulted her to overnight fame.

During a podcast with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra, Shefali shared her wish to be lovingly remembered as the “Kaanta Laga girl” for the rest of her life. Following her untimely passing, her final dance to the iconic song that once made her a sensation now serves as a poignant reminder of life’s fleeting nature.