Shefali Jariwala’s Final Moments: Close Friend Pooja Ghai Recalls How Husband Parag Found Her Motionless

The sudden death of actor Shefali Jariwala at just 42 has left fans and the industry reeling. Initial reports suggest that Shefali may have suffered a cardiac arrest, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed pending a postmortem. Now, her close friend, actor Pooja Ghai, has shared details of Shefali’s last moments in a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani.

According to Pooja, Shefali had just finished dinner on Friday night and had asked her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, to take their dog out for a walk. “As soon as Parag went downstairs, he got a call from their house help saying, ‘Didi is not feeling well.’ She told him, ‘Could you just come up and take care of me?’” Pooja recounted.

Parag waited briefly on the ground floor for the house help to bring down the dog so he could return upstairs. But when he rushed back up, what he found was devastating. “Parag said she still had a pulse, but her eyes weren’t opening. She just had dead weight to her body. He immediately realised something was seriously wrong and rushed her to the hospital. But by the time they reached Bellevue, she was already gone,” Pooja said.

Clarification on Vitamin Drip

Speculation had also surfaced online about whether Shefali had taken an anti-aging or vitamin drip before her death. Pooja clarified, “She did take a Vitamin C IV drip that day, but it’s a common wellness practice. We all take vitamin C—some as tablets, some through drips. This was nothing out of the ordinary.”

When asked if the drip was administered shortly before her collapse, Pooja said she couldn’t confirm the exact timing. However, she did mention, “While I was there, the police called the person who gave the drip to check what medication she had taken. That’s when it came out that she had taken a Vitamin C IV that day.”

Final Goodbye

Shefali’s last rites were performed on June 28 at the Oshiwara Hindu crematorium. The ceremony was attended by her husband Parag, her father Satish Jariwala, sister Shivani, and several colleagues and close friends from the industry.