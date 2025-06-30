‘Pray For My Pari’: Parag Tyagi Breaks Silence After Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Demise At 42

Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala, best known for her breakout appearance in the hit 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, passed away late Friday night at her Mumbai residence. She was 42. As per initial reports, Shefali suddenly collapsed at home, following which her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital along with close friends. Doctors, however, declared her dead on arrival.

No Foul Play Suspected, Cause of Death Still Unknown

While the Mumbai Police has ruled out any foul play, the exact cause of Shefali’s sudden death has not yet been confirmed. Her body was taken for postmortem, and preliminary findings are awaited. She was cremated on Saturday evening in the presence of her husband Parag, her father Satish Jariwala, and sister Shivani.

Parag Tyagi Urges Media to Respect Privacy

Speaking to reporters after the cremation, a visibly shattered Parag Tyagi made a heartfelt appeal to the media and public. “Please mazak drama mat banaega main sabse request karta hu, meri Pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log,” he said, fighting back tears. “Please don’t turn this into a spectacle. Pray for my Pari. I just want her to be happy and at peace, wherever she is.” He later requested the media to stop filming and give the grieving family their space.

Celebrities Pay Tribute

Several industry colleagues and close friends gathered to bid farewell to Shefali, including Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, and Paras Chhabra — many of whom shared screen time with her in Bigg Boss 13. On Sunday morning, Arti Singh penned an emotional note on Instagram, recalling their last gym session and the plans they made just a week ago.

“You were a happy child, full of love and blessings. You never gossiped, never judged. You were just clean at heart,” Arti wrote, adding, “Parag bhaiya pampered you like a child. We will mourn and move on, but your family will carry this grief forever. This wasn’t your time to go. You still had so much joy to spread.”

Remembering Shefali Jariwala

Shefali first shot to fame with her bold performance in the Kaanta Laga remix video, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon. She later appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra, and went on to earn renewed attention as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, where her clarity and composure were widely appreciated.

Shefali is survived by her husband Parag Tyagi and her extended family. Her untimely passing has left fans and colleagues deeply shocked and heartbroken.