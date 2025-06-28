Shefali Jariwala’s Last Post Was For Late Ed Sidharth Shukla: ‘Thinking Of You’

The untimely demise of actor-dancer Shefali Jariwala on Friday has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and her fanbase. The 42-year-old reportedly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Tributes poured in on social media, with many fans heartbroken over the fact that Shefali’s final Instagram post came just days before her death — and her last post on X (formerly Twitter) was ironically in memory of another Bigg Boss 13 contestant who died young: Sidharth Shukla.

Remembering Sidharth

Shefali’s last tweet, dated September 2, 2024, featured a throwback photo of her hugging Sidharth Shukla on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. “Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla,” she had captioned it on his third death anniversary. Sidharth had passed away in 2021 at the age of 40 following a cardiac arrest — much like Shefali herself.

The two had reportedly dated over 15 years ago, long before reuniting on Bigg Boss 13. Despite parting ways, they remained cordial and supportive of each other. In a 2020 interview, Shefali had described Sidharth as “a very logical person” and said they bonded over shared interests like space, travel, and tech.

Sudden and Shocking Loss

Shefali Jariwala, best known as the “Kaanta Laga” girl, was reportedly performing at an event in Goa just a few days before her death. On Friday, she was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed by her family, though early reports suggest cardiac arrest.

According to police sources, her body was found at her Andheri residence. An autopsy is currently underway at Cooper Hospital, and authorities have begun questioning her domestic help to rule out foul play.

Shefali rose to fame in the early 2000s with the music video Kaanta Laga, and later appeared in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. She participated in Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye, and was widely admired for her outspoken personality and confidence. Her sudden demise has left fans stunned — and the eerie coincidence of her last post being about Sidharth Shukla has only deepened the heartbreak.