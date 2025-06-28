Shefali Jariwala Passes Away At 42 Due To Cardiac Arrest, Sudden Demise Leaves Fans Heartbroken: Deets Inside!!!

Shefali Jariwala passed away at the age of 42, leaving the entire industry in deep shock. While initial reports suggest a cardiac arrest as the cause, police have stated that the exact reason remains unclear.

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in Kaata Laga, passed away at the age of 42. Throughout her career, she participated in various reality shows and captured the hearts of many with her charm and personality. Known as a social butterfly, Shefali frequently engaged with her fans through her Instagram handle. Her sudden demise has left an irreplaceable void in the lives of her loved ones and admirers, with many still grappling to understand the reason behind her untimely departure.

The cause of Shefali Jariwala’s death remains unknown, according to the Mumbai police

Vickey Lalwani was the first to report the news of Shefali Jariwala’s passing. According to him, the actress was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, but she was declared dead on arrival, as confirmed by the hospital’s receptionist. While the exact cause of her death remains unclear, Vickey spoke to the doctors who confirmed that Shefali could not be saved. Her body was later transferred to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police stated that the cause of her death is still uncertain and under investigation.

Speaking to ANI, officials stated that Shefali Jariwala’s body was discovered around 1 a.m. on June 28, 2025, at her Andheri residence. Upon receiving the alert, police promptly arrived at the scene, after which her body was shifted to Cooper Hospital. The exact cause of death remains unclear, and the post-mortem report is expected to provide more clarity. Meanwhile, a report by TOI suggested that Shefali may have suffered a heart attack. Though unconfirmed, sudden cardiac arrest has increasingly become a common cause of unexpected deaths. According to Mumbai Police:

“Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42. She lived in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night and she was declared dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 am last night. Postmortem is being done at Cooper Hospital. The cause of death is not yet clear.”

Meanwhile, the watchman at Shefali Jariwala’s residence told IANS that he was completely unaware of how the shocking incident occurred. According to him, he had merely opened the gate, and it wasn’t until around 1 a.m. that a man arrived and informed him about Shefali’s death. The watchman stated: “I opened the gate but I don’t know anything. I’m not sure about this. I only found out around 1 AM when a man told me that Shefali had died.”

Parag Tyagi, husband of Shefali Jariwala, shared a gym photo just hours before her sudden demise

Shefali Jariwala was seen outside the hospital following the heartbreaking news of the actress’s sudden demise. Understandably, she appeared devastated. Just 5–7 hours before the news broke, Parag Tyagi had shared a photo of himself at the gym. Soon after the tragic incident, Shefali’s mother and other family members arrived at the hospital. In several glimpses captured from the scene, her parents and close relatives were seen outside, with one particularly emotional moment showing Shefali’s mother breaking down in tears.