Ileana D’Cruz Welcomes Second Child, Introduces Newborn On Her Instagram: See Here!!!

Ileana D’Cruz and her husband, Michael Dolan, have welcomed their second child. Congratulations to the happy couple! Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has stepped into motherhood once again. After recently sparking pregnancy rumours, the Rustom star has now confirmed the news by announcing the arrival of her second child on social media. Fans and industry colleagues have been showering her with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.

Ileana D’Cruz Introduces Her Second Baby to the World

Just a few hours ago, on June 28, 2025, Ileana D’Cruz delighted fans with the joyful announcement that she and her husband, Michael Dolan, have welcomed their second child. Taking to Instagram, the Barfi actress introduced their newborn son, Keanu Rafe Dolan, with a heartwarming monochrome photo and a sweet message. “Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19, 2025.” Ileana added a caption to the post that simply read: “Our hearts are so full.”

Moments after the post went live, Ileana’s comment section was flooded with red heart emojis and congratulatory messages. Many fans were taken by surprise, unaware that the actress was expecting again. Her Barfi! co-star, Priyanka Chopra, was among the first to cheer the news, commenting: “Congratulations, beautiful”, followed by red heart emojis.

Ileana D’Cruz Sparks Second Pregnancy Rumours

Ileana D’Cruz’s post comes just weeks after fueling pregnancy rumours, having shared a mirror selfie that subtly revealed her baby bump. In October 2024, she confirmed she was expecting her second child, just months after celebrating her son Koa Phoenix Dolan’s first birthday.

Though Ileana kept much of her pregnancy private, she subtly hinted at a second child during an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session in May 2025. When asked about motherhood, she referred to her “children,” a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by fans and sparked fresh speculation about another pregnancy. She wrote:

“People, and especially kids, should be taught that being cruel, wicked, unkind or selfish are not lovable traits… Love has to be earned, just like respect and happiness… I want to raise happy, healthy, kind children (I am sure all parents do), and I will do my best to ensure that I know how loved they are.”

Ileana’s Father’s Day wish to her husband with a newborn

Although Ileana never officially confirmed her second pregnancy, speculation reignited recently after her Father’s Day post. The actress shared a touching photo on Instagram of her husband, Michael Dolan, holding a newborn baby. Though it wasn’t confirmed whether the baby in the photo was their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, or a second one, the time-stamp reading ‘Today, 3:30 p.m.’ stirred fresh speculation.

Fans began to wonder if Ileana had secretly welcomed a second baby. Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note for Michael: “Happy Father’s Day to the best guy ever. Nothing can explain how it feels to see the man you love turn into the most amazing parent your child deserves.”

Ileana’s work front

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, alongside Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan. At present, she is fully focused on embracing her role as a full-time mother.