‘Kaanta Laga’ Star Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42, Industry Mourns Sudden Loss

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the 2002 hit music video Kaanta Laga, passed away late Friday in Mumbai. She was 42. According to early reports, her husband Parag Tyagi rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The cause of death has not been confirmed by her family. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, police have begun questioning domestic staff including her cook and house help, as part of their preliminary investigation.

Shefali rose to instant stardom in the early 2000s with Kaanta Laga, which became a cultural phenomenon. She later appeared in the Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and was widely recognised for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, where her poised and straightforward nature won over many fans.

In addition to acting, Shefali was also seen on Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7 alongside her husband Parag Tyagi, whom she married in 2015. The couple had often spoken publicly about their strong bond.

Her sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among her fans.

Singer Mika Singh expressed his grief on social media: “I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend Shefali Jariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.”

In a separate post, Mika reflected on their last collaboration: “We finally made it happen — a beautiful video. We even promoted it on The Kapil Sharma Show. I guess that turned out to be her last music video. Life is short. Don’t wait. Call your loved ones.”

Actress Kamya Punjabi reacted to the news on Instagram Stories, writing, “I can’t get over this news… my heart is sinking. Shefali.”

Columnist Tehseen Poonawalla, who shared the Bigg Boss 13 house with her, posted on X, “Absolutely stunned. Incredible how #SidharthShukla and now Shefali from my season are no more. Life is so short.”

Model-actor Paras Chhabra, also from Bigg Boss 13, shared a photo with Shefali and wrote, “Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi jaanta (No one knows how long we have).”

Shefali Jariwala’s legacy lives on through her work, and she will be remembered for her vibrant presence and cultural impact.