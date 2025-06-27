Neeru Bajwa Unfollowed Hania Aamir And Diljit Dosanjh Following Sardarji 3 Controversy Instead of Being A Part of The Film

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ has been released worldwide on June 27, except in India. There has been a controversy in the country for the past few days due to the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in this movie after the Pahalgam attack. Everyone is opposing the actor, and many celebrities from Bollywood to the Punjabi world have given their opinion on this matter and have slammed Diljit.

Now, the news is that the film’s actress Neeru has deleted all the posts related to the film. Let us tell you that Neeru Bajwa had earlier shared the posters and teasers of ‘Sardar Ji 3’ on Instagram. But now nothing is visible on her handle. This proves that the actor had deleted all the posts related to the film just a day before the film’s overseas release. A social media post claims that the actress has also unfollowed Hania Aamir on Instagram.

Neeru’s recent post has a teaser of her upcoming film ‘Son of Sardar 2’, but there is no mention of ‘Sardar Ji 3’ in the latest upload. Directed by Amar Hundal, ‘Sardarji 3’ is a horror-comedy in which Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s characters are haunted by ghosts. Neeru Bajwa is also in an important role in the film. Although this film will not be released in India, it will be released abroad on June 27.

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa also reacted to Diljit Dosanjh’s film having Haniya Aamir. Without naming anyone, he said that ‘even if you become a complete foreigner, you should never betray your country.’ He forbade the people of the country from being misled. After this, when he was criticized, he deactivated his X handle.