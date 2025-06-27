‘It Is Better To Get Married Late Than To Have An Unsuccessful Marriage’, Arshi Khan Made Revelations On Her Relationship Status

Small screen actress Arshi Khan became famous from ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and is often in the headlines for some reason or the other. Her name was linked with many people, but even today, she is single. Now she talked about marriage in an interview and revealed that she wants to settle down in her life. During this, she said that it is better to get married late than to have an unsuccessful marriage. The actress is 32 years old and she still calls herself single.

Arshi Khan

Let us tell you that Arshi Khan reacted to the question related to her marriage in a conversation with one of the media houses and said, ‘Questions related to marriage often scare me. I have no problem. This is my life, and I am living it my way. I consider myself lucky to be born in a family that trusts me. Understands and supports me. Apart from this, I do not have to answer anyone.’

Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan further said, ‘I am grateful to my fans and audience and am thankful that they are with me. And trolls do not matter to me. They don’t exist at all. People often advise me to settle down. But I am taking time to be sure about my partner before marriage. This is because marriage is not a game that you do and then leave later.’

Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan said, ‘For me, this will be a very special relationship. And I have no problem with getting married late. But I want to work on my marriage without any risk and make it successful. And I advise the same to others. People get married for charm and then complain. And I have seen people getting divorced after years of marriage, which is heartbreaking. I think people should get married only when they are sure. No matter what. We will live together, and one should not get married keeping age in mind, that you have become so many years old, so do it now, whether you get the right partner or not.’