Diljit Dosanjh Will Not Be Removed From sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’, Read To Know What Sources Say

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently facing criticism because of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. These days, he is facing difficulties in releasing ‘Sardarji 3’ abroad. Every other artist is advising the actor not to continue with the film, and everyone is condemning his decision. Even film organizations have demanded a ban on Diljit. Its fire has spread so much that the flames have reached ‘Border 2’.

There was news that there is a demand to remove Diljit Dosanjh from his upcoming movie Border 2. But one of the media houses has claimed, quoting the source, that no such decision has been taken yet. There is no plan to remove the actor or replace him from the film. He was cast 9 months before this controversy. Not only this, 40-50 percent of the Sunny Deol starrer film has been shot, and now it is not possible to take such a big decision in the movie.

Let us tell you that apart from Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Border 2’ stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. On June 25, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter to the film’s co-producers, Bhushan Kumar and Sunny Deol and asked to remove Diljit from the film. No one has responded to this letter yet, and there has been no reaction from Nidhi Dutta either.

FWICE has also written a letter to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, June 27, and appealed to cancel the permission given for the shooting of the film at the NDA campus in Pune. The source has claimed that the film team may soon issue a statement on this entire episode. Let us tell you that ‘Sardar Ji 3’ heroine Neeru Bajwa has unfollowed Diljit and Hania on Instagram and has removed all the posts related to the film.